NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Chicago Shakespeare Theater has released the official video trailer for its production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Artistic Director Edward Hall. The production is now playing through January 3, 2027, as part of the company's 40th anniversary season.

Shakespeare's romantic comedy brings a world of magic, mischief and mistaken identities to the stage in a holiday-season production designed for audiences of all ages.

See photos of the production.

The production is presented in the Jentes Family Courtyard Theater in repertory with The Winter's Tale, which runs through December 12.

Inspired by Shakespeare's original acting company and Chicago Shakespeare Theater's beginnings as Shakespeare Repertory, the two productions feature the same ensemble of 14 Chicago actors performing different roles across both plays. This marks the first time in the theater's history that two productions have been presented in repertory in the Courtyard Theater.

The cast includes Ronald L. Conner, Sean Fortunato, Kevin Gudahl, Dan Haller, Erik Hellman, Chiké Johnson, Kieran McCabe, Felicia Oduh, Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta, Issy van Randwyck, Patty Roache, Grace Steckler, Demetrios Troy and Jessica Dean Turner.

“Bringing these two plays together with one group of actors is a genuinely exciting prospect,” said Hall. “Audiences will have the rare opportunity of seeing performers switch into completely different roles from one play to another celebrating Chicago's huge well of creative talent.”

Both productions explore themes of love, forgiveness and transformation through Shakespeare's contrasting worlds of romance, comedy and magic.

Audiences can experience both productions on the same day on November 21 and 24 and December 5 and 12.

A Midsummer Night's Dream continues through January 3, 2027, at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 4 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 5 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming