"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Chicago Shakespeare Theater- First Look
Get a first look at Edward Hall's holiday-season production of Shakespeare's romantic comedy, now playing through January 3, 2027.
Chicago Shakespeare Theater has released the official video trailer for its production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Artistic Director Edward Hall. The production is now playing through January 3, 2027, as part of the company's 40th anniversary season.
Shakespeare's romantic comedy brings a world of magic, mischief and mistaken identities to the stage in a holiday-season production designed for audiences of all ages.
The production is presented in the Jentes Family Courtyard Theater in repertory with The Winter's Tale, which runs through December 12.
Inspired by Shakespeare's original acting company and Chicago Shakespeare Theater's beginnings as Shakespeare Repertory, the two productions feature the same ensemble of 14 Chicago actors performing different roles across both plays. This marks the first time in the theater's history that two productions have been presented in repertory in the Courtyard Theater.
The cast includes Ronald L. Conner, Sean Fortunato, Kevin Gudahl, Dan Haller, Erik Hellman, Chiké Johnson, Kieran McCabe, Felicia Oduh, Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta, Issy van Randwyck, Patty Roache, Grace Steckler, Demetrios Troy and Jessica Dean Turner.
“Bringing these two plays together with one group of actors is a genuinely exciting prospect,” said Hall. “Audiences will have the rare opportunity of seeing performers switch into completely different roles from one play to another celebrating Chicago's huge well of creative talent.”
Both productions explore themes of love, forgiveness and transformation through Shakespeare's contrasting worlds of romance, comedy and magic.
Audiences can experience both productions on the same day on November 21 and 24 and December 5 and 12.
A Midsummer Night's Dream continues through January 3, 2027, at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.
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