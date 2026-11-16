VAPE! THE GREASE PARODY to Offer Homecoming Weekend Discounts and Audience Participation

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With friends, family and college classmates making their way back to Chicago ahead of Thanksgiving. Vape! The Grease Parody is kicking off a special Homecoming Weekend from November 20–22 at The Apollo Theater featuring themed activities, pre-performance audience interaction opportunities, giveaways and special ticket offers.

Throughout the weekend, audiences can expect a little extra school spirit alongside the show. Guests are encouraged to break out their favorite high school, college or even elementary school gear for 'Spirit's on the House,' a special offer that rewards anyone showing their school pride with a complimentary drink at the theater bar. The celebration will also feature a chance for audience members to be crowned Homecoming King or Queen and win a special prize, along with homecoming-inspired photo opportunities, cast interactions and pep rally-ready props.

'There's something special about the nostalgia of homecoming and getting together with old friends, celebrating school spirit and making new memories,' said Jack Plotnick, one of the directors of Vape! The Grease Parody. 'We wanted to bring that same energy and excitement to this show while giving audiences another reason to get together, especially as so many people return to Chicago for Thanksgiving. It's the perfect excuse to relive a little of the high school experience, as inspired by Grease!'

To make getting the gang back together even easier, audiences can enjoy 25% off tickets to performances November 20–22 with promo code HCW26.

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