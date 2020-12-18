Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Chicago!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Best Ensemble
MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket - 2019 23%
HAMILTON - CIBC theatre - 2020 14%
REVOLT - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2018 11%
Costume Design of the Decade
Patty Halajian - 1776 - Madkap Productions - 2019 39%
Patty Halajian - MARY POPPINS - deerfield family theatre - 2015 14%
Patty Halajian - SHREK - St James theatre - 2019 14%
Dancer Of The Decade
Maria Blanco - IN THE HEIGHTS - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2020 33%
Dave Lemrise - MARY POPPINS - Deerfield Family theater - 2015 17%
Anne Arza - 9 TO 5 - Tesseract Theatre - 2014 14%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Corbin Eaton - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2020 20%
Joe Pope - MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket Productions - 2019 20%
Steve Calzaretta - OLIVER - Music on Stage - 2013 7%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Julie Price - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Palatine Park District - 2015 31%
Derke Dillon - SEDGEWICK STORIES - Tesseract theatre - 2019 19%
Barbara J. Anderson - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - CenterStage in Lake Forest - 2016 11%
Favorite Social Media
Music on stage 26%
Drury Lane 22%
Theater Nebula 15%
Lighting Design Of The Decade
Alex Kinaokowski - SHREK - St James theatre - 2019 32%
Corey Castillo - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 32%
Alex Kinaokowski - LITTLE MERMAID - BIG DEAL PRODUCTIONS - 2018 17%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Alex Kinaokowski - SHREK - St James theatre - 2019 32%
Corey Castillo - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 32%
Alex Kinaokowski - LITTLE MERMAID - BIG DEAL PRODUCTIONS - 2018 17%
Original Script Of The Decade
Marc Ross - SEDGEWICK STOREIS - Tesseract theatre - 2019 28%
Nelson Diaz-Marcano - REVOLT - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2019 22%
Terry Guest - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - The Story Theatre - 2019 14%
Performer Of The Decade
Anne Arza - MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 18%
Robert Morvay - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 18%
Yolanda Treece - IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 10%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 27%
IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 23%
HAMILTON - CIBC Theater - 2020 15%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
REVOLT - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2018 21%
SEGEWICK STORIES - TEsseract Theatre - 2019 14%
THE NORMAL HEART - Timeline - 2013 11%
Set Design Of The Decade
Frank Roberts - MY FAIR LADY - Music on Stage - 2018 25%
Nicholas Schwartz - REVOLT - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 21%
david Geinosky - SHREK - St james theater - 2019 15%
Sound Design of the Decade
Mike Patrick - LITTEL MERMAID - Big Deal Productions - 2018 40%
Paul Edwards - HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - City Lit - 2013 21%
Bob Boxer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Citadel Theatre - 2011 19%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Chicago Shakespeare Theatre 13%
Goodman Theatre 13%
Golden ticket 13%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Anne Arza - MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 24%
Jocelyn Sanchez - IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 23%
Jacob Laporte - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 11%
From This Author BWW
- Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards!
- Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards!
- Announcing Stage Door - Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
- Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards!
- Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards!
- Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards!