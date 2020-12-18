Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Chicago!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Best Ensemble

MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket - 2019 23%

HAMILTON - CIBC theatre - 2020 14%

REVOLT - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2018 11%



Costume Design of the Decade

Patty Halajian - 1776 - Madkap Productions - 2019 39%

Patty Halajian - MARY POPPINS - deerfield family theatre - 2015 14%

Patty Halajian - SHREK - St James theatre - 2019 14%



Dancer Of The Decade

Maria Blanco - IN THE HEIGHTS - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2020 33%

Dave Lemrise - MARY POPPINS - Deerfield Family theater - 2015 17%

Anne Arza - 9 TO 5 - Tesseract Theatre - 2014 14%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Corbin Eaton - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2020 20%

Joe Pope - MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket Productions - 2019 20%

Steve Calzaretta - OLIVER - Music on Stage - 2013 7%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Julie Price - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Palatine Park District - 2015 31%

Derke Dillon - SEDGEWICK STORIES - Tesseract theatre - 2019 19%

Barbara J. Anderson - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - CenterStage in Lake Forest - 2016 11%



Favorite Social Media

Music on stage 26%

Drury Lane 22%

Theater Nebula 15%



Lighting Design Of The Decade

Alex Kinaokowski - SHREK - St James theatre - 2019 32%

Corey Castillo - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 32%

Alex Kinaokowski - LITTLE MERMAID - BIG DEAL PRODUCTIONS - 2018 17%



Original Script Of The Decade

Marc Ross - SEDGEWICK STOREIS - Tesseract theatre - 2019 28%

Nelson Diaz-Marcano - REVOLT - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2019 22%

Terry Guest - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - The Story Theatre - 2019 14%



Performer Of The Decade

Anne Arza - MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 18%

Robert Morvay - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 18%

Yolanda Treece - IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 10%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 27%

IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 23%

HAMILTON - CIBC Theater - 2020 15%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

REVOLT - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2018 21%

SEGEWICK STORIES - TEsseract Theatre - 2019 14%

THE NORMAL HEART - Timeline - 2013 11%



Set Design Of The Decade

Frank Roberts - MY FAIR LADY - Music on Stage - 2018 25%

Nicholas Schwartz - REVOLT - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 21%

david Geinosky - SHREK - St james theater - 2019 15%



Sound Design of the Decade

Mike Patrick - LITTEL MERMAID - Big Deal Productions - 2018 40%

Paul Edwards - HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - City Lit - 2013 21%

Bob Boxer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Citadel Theatre - 2011 19%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Chicago Shakespeare Theatre 13%

Goodman Theatre 13%

Golden ticket 13%

