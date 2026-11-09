Tickets on Sale for Oil Lamp Theater 2027 Season of DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE, WITCH and More

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Single tickets are now available for its 2027 season in addition to four-show and three-show subscriptions. The 2027 season opens with a love story signed in ink, Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise, February 12, 2027 - March 21, 2027, followed by a play that captures a moment in time, Time Stands Still, April 16, 2027 - May 16, 2027, then next summer, a musical about journeying forward from Jason Robert Brown, Songs for a New World, June 11, 2027 - July 18, 2027 and continuing with a dark comedy perfect for the fall season, Witch, September 17, 2027 - October 24, 2027. All performances take place at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road. Subscriptions are available through the closing of Time Stands Still, May 16, 2027.

The 2027 Oil Lamp Theater season includes:

Ken Ludwig’S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE

February 12, 2027 - March 21, 2027

Written by Ken Ludwig

Directed by Artistic Director Elizabeth Mazur Levin

Preview Performances: Friday, Feb.12 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m.

Opening Night: Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m; with additional Wednesday performances Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Wednesday Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. (Understudy Performance); Wednesday, March 3 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Wednesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The year is 1942. War is looming. Times are uncertain. A love that knows no bounds is blooming over a series of heartfelt, hopeful and hilariously handwritten letters. Travel back in time for a simpler love story. One that begins on the page. One that starts with “Dear Jack” and “Dear Louise.”

TIME STANDS STILL

April 16, 2027 - May 16, 2027

Written by Donald Margulies

Directed by Scott Shallenbarger

Preview Performances: Friday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m.

Opening Night: Saturday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m; with additional Wednesday performances Wednesday, April 21 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Wednesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. (Understudy Performance); Wednesday, May 5 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Wednesday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

A photojournalist and foreign correspondent must decide: are they meant to capture a moment or change its ending? When a choice is made and the dust settles, they must pick up the pieces and forge a way forward. Take a look behind the lens in this smart, witty drama and discover what it costs to hold the camera and make time stand still.

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

June 11, 2027 - July 18, 2027

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Original Orchestration by Brian Besterman and Jason Robert Brown

Directed by Christina Ramirez

Music Directed by Aaron Kahn

Preview Performances: Friday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 12 at 3 p.m.

Opening Night: Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m; with additional Wednesday performances Wednesday, June 16 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Wednesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. (Understudy Performance); Wednesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. There are no performances on Saturday, July 3 or Sunday, July 4.

Take one step, one small step into this powerful song cycle about facing your fears, changing your mind, embracing new experiences and leaping into the unknown. Written by acclaimed composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown, audiences are invited to experience the bold characters and unique stories in a musical unlike any other they may have seen.

WITCH

September 17, 2027 - October 24, 2027

Written by Jen Silverman

Directed by Susan Gorman

Preview Performances: Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m.

Opening Night: Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m; with additional Wednesday performances Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. (Understudy Performance); Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

If an opportunity comes knocking, would you shake its hand? In this dark comedy, one may find out just what it takes to come out on top. Will their fate be sealed with sorcery or do they dare to dance with the devil? How far would you go to make your wildest dreams come true?

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