Michael Arden joins the show to discuss the monumental task of bringing The Lost Boys to Broadway and the technical alchemy required to turn a cult classic film into a soaring musical experience.
Tickets on Sale This Week for MAYBE HAPPY ENDING at Chicago's CIBC Theatre
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING will play Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre for a limited two-week engagement, January 5 - 17.
Single tickets for the Chicago engagement of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park ; and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, will go on sale Wednesday, November 4. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING will play Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre for a limited two-week engagement, January 5 - 17.
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING will star Original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh as Oliver and Claire Kwon as 'Claire.' The cast will also include Francisco Javier González as Gil Brentley, James Seol as James, Juneseo & Others, and standbys Bryan Chan, Erica Durham, Kennedy Kanagawa, and Mia Nicole Nelson.
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (The Lost Boys, Parade, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (The Lost Boys, A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Eric Sprosty and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.
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The Martin Beck Theatre (1924-2003)
The Martin Beck Theatre quickly became more than just a venue—it became a proving ground for some of the most important artists in American theater.
Tony-Winner Clint Ramos (Maybe Happy Ending): Chaos, Community, Costumes & Kindness
Tony Award-winning designer and producer Clint Ramos joins host Robert Peterpaul on The Art of Kindness for a textured chat on joy and kindness as an act of revolution. From Costume Designing hit shows like MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, to being a Producing Creative Director for Encores!
Helen J. Shen on Leaving Maybe Happy Ending, Devil Wears Prada 2 & Broadway Ghosts
Broadway's Helen J. Shen (Tony-winning Maybe Happy Ending) joins The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul to discuss her whirlwind rise to theatre stardom during a thoughtful conversation about artistry, ambition, and staying human even when you're playing a robot.
#97 - Ben Stanton - Lighting Up Broadway
5 time Tony Nominee Ben Stanton stops by Behind the Awards to share his process on lighting such shows as Maybe Happy Ending, The Notebook and Spring Awakening. Ben goes into detail about the innovative tech that went into Maybe Happy Ending and his collaboration with the video design.
Ep 501- Star Of "Maybe Happy Ending" Dez Duron Is Here!
Dez Duron is a singer/songwriter from Shreveport, LA. He is on Broadway as one of the stars of the Tony Nominated Smash "Maybe Happy Ending!" Before his famed debut on NBC's The Voice, Dez grew up singing in the church where his parents pastored.
Ep 462- Tony Nominated Lightening Designer Benjamin Stanton Talks "Maybe Happy Ending!"
Ben Stanton, the Lighting Designer for Maybe Happy Ending stops by! Ben is a lighting designer for theater, concerts, dance, installations, and events. He is a four-time Tony Award nominee as well as an Obie, Lortel, IRNE, and Ovation Award winner.
Episode 123 | Hannah Kevitt: "Yoga Teacher"
Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , are thrilled to announce the latest episode of the “Survival Jobs”, featuring the radiant and rising Broadway star Hannah Kevitt!
Episode 114 | Dez Duron: "Wedding Singer"
Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , on the latest episode of Survival Jobs with the wonderfully talented and charismatic actor and vocalist Dez Duron who made his Broadway debut in the original Broadway musical “Maybe Happy Ending” this fall.
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (Broadway) - A Post Show Analysis
In this episode, we take you on a journey through the innovative new Broadway musical MAYBE HAPPY ENDING at the Belasco Theatre. This refreshing addition to the Great White Way features two robots exploring the depths of love and connection.
Episode 109 | Live from the "Maybe Happy Ending" Opening Night Red Carpet
Survival Jobs Co-Hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are live from the "Maybe Happy Ending" Broadway Opening Night Red Carpet on Monday, November 10, 2024! Featuring interviews with the cast, creative team and VIP guests including Darren Criss, Helen J.
Darren Criss and Helen J. Shen, the stars of the new Broadway musical "Maybe Happy Ending," on cross-cultural storytelling, navigating their show's technologically complex set, and why robots are uniquely suited to telling a very human story.
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