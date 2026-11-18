"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Tickets Now on Sale for 9th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival
Festival programming includes a Kid Koala Robot Dance Party and the Chicago premiere of PUPPET UP!, co-created by Brian Henson.
Tickets are now on sale for the 9th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, the largest of its kind in North America, January 20-31, 2027. As before, the Festival will run 12 consecutive days, with shows and events popping up at dozens of venues large and small all across Chicago. Back bigger than ever, Festival goers can look forward to a huge array of puppet shows and experiences in 2027, including:
The Storyville Mosquito and Robot Dance Party
Fresh off his performance at United Center, Canadian sensation Kid Koala brings his multimedia magic to open the Festival with The Storyville Mosquito. While he’s in town, Kid Koala invites the entire family to show off their best robot dance moves at his all-ages morning Robot Dance Party, one show only!
Puppet Up!
It’s the Festival’s most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational show yet - the Chicago premiere of Puppet Up! Co-created by Brian Henson (Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island), Puppet Up! blends unhinged feats of improv comedy, the unparalleled skill of Henson puppeteers, and recreations of classic Henson pieces. This is big. Like, really big.
On Call
Climb in the back of an ambulance and go on a wild, 25-minute race against time through the streets of Chicago with On Call from Canada’s Théâtre à Bout Portant. This intense show is staged entirely inside a moving ambulance for just three spectators at a time, ten departures per day.
The Daemon and Stripes
Be the first to see The Daemon, a brand new, world premiere, genre-busting multimedia work exploring the fight to be human in a digital age from Chicago’s own Manual Cinema. Local puppeteer Myra Su will also debut Stripes, a new work featuring tabletop puppets built around barcode readers and light sensors. Both works are commissioned in part by the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival.
Three Singular Solos
New to the line-up: see three more top Chicago puppet artists present a tight trio of Three Singular Solos: Abby Palen in Spiral, Blair Thomas in Does a Dog Have Buddha Nature?, and Samuel Taylor in Behold, Where Stands the Usurper’s Curséd Head.
Sisypholia and Compagnie Tchaïka
Take in three jaw-dropping works of puppet theater from Compagnie Tchaïka (Belgium/Chile), including Sisypholia, a free show featuring a modern-day Sisyphus rolling a giant ball of fast fashion through public spaces in Chicago.
Additional International Productions
See two shows from Japan, three acclaimed productions from France, one work from Spain and another from Catalonia, along with two stop-motion film festivals from Scotland.
The Ramayana Leather Shadow Puppet Show of Kerala
From India comes two versions of The Ramayana featuring highly-skilled shadow puppet artists and live musicians - one, a one-hour version, and two, a seven-day ritual installation experience.
ConCordis
Enjoy a gourmet dinner for 12 by acclaimed Chicago chef Christopher Sullivan, then step away for ConCordis, a short, private show for one featuring Brazilian puppet artist Nina Vogel, all staged at a private location in Wicker Park.
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