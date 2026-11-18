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Tickets are now on sale for the 9th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, the largest of its kind in North America, January 20-31, 2027. As before, the Festival will run 12 consecutive days, with shows and events popping up at dozens of venues large and small all across Chicago. Back bigger than ever, Festival goers can look forward to a huge array of puppet shows and experiences in 2027, including:

The Storyville Mosquito and Robot Dance Party

Fresh off his performance at United Center, Canadian sensation Kid Koala brings his multimedia magic to open the Festival with The Storyville Mosquito. While he’s in town, Kid Koala invites the entire family to show off their best robot dance moves at his all-ages morning Robot Dance Party, one show only!

Puppet Up!

It’s the Festival’s most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational show yet - the Chicago premiere of Puppet Up! Co-created by Brian Henson (Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island), Puppet Up! blends unhinged feats of improv comedy, the unparalleled skill of Henson puppeteers, and recreations of classic Henson pieces. This is big. Like, really big.

On Call

Climb in the back of an ambulance and go on a wild, 25-minute race against time through the streets of Chicago with On Call from Canada’s Théâtre à Bout Portant. This intense show is staged entirely inside a moving ambulance for just three spectators at a time, ten departures per day.

The Daemon and Stripes

Be the first to see The Daemon, a brand new, world premiere, genre-busting multimedia work exploring the fight to be human in a digital age from Chicago’s own Manual Cinema. Local puppeteer Myra Su will also debut Stripes, a new work featuring tabletop puppets built around barcode readers and light sensors. Both works are commissioned in part by the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival.

Three Singular Solos

New to the line-up: see three more top Chicago puppet artists present a tight trio of Three Singular Solos: Abby Palen in Spiral, Blair Thomas in Does a Dog Have Buddha Nature?, and Samuel Taylor in Behold, Where Stands the Usurper’s Curséd Head.

Sisypholia and Compagnie Tchaïka

Take in three jaw-dropping works of puppet theater from Compagnie Tchaïka (Belgium/Chile), including Sisypholia, a free show featuring a modern-day Sisyphus rolling a giant ball of fast fashion through public spaces in Chicago.

Additional International Productions

See two shows from Japan, three acclaimed productions from France, one work from Spain and another from Catalonia, along with two stop-motion film festivals from Scotland.

The Ramayana Leather Shadow Puppet Show of Kerala

From India comes two versions of The Ramayana featuring highly-skilled shadow puppet artists and live musicians - one, a one-hour version, and two, a seven-day ritual installation experience.

ConCordis

Enjoy a gourmet dinner for 12 by acclaimed Chicago chef Christopher Sullivan, then step away for ConCordis, a short, private show for one featuring Brazilian puppet artist Nina Vogel, all staged at a private location in Wicker Park.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Jack Zabilka - GREASE Oak Lawn Park District theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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