The Theater Lab Announces ROMEO AND JULIET Cast And Creatives

The Theater Lab, a District 214 Community Education program, is proud to announce the cast and creative team for William Shakespeare's classic play, ROMEO AND JULIET, performing April 3-5, 2020 at Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights.

ROMEO AND JULIET, the tale of two young star-crossed lovers destined for tragedy due to their warring families, will see a fresh adaption by The Theater Lab's Director, John Meyers.

"As our name implies, The Theater Lab both leads and encourages experimentation in our productions," said Meyers. "Theater audiences know no two live performances of any production are ever the same. We take that a step further by putting our creative spin on each production," continued Meyers. "We want our actors and audiences to not only enjoy the classics we all know and love, but also be surprised and amazed by what they find through our process and performances."

The Theater Lab's adaptation of ROMEO AND JULIET will apply its "experimentation" approach through distinctive features such as a minimalistic aesthetic inspired by the times in which we live, a gender-blind approach to casting, and contemporary music brought to life through solo cello accompaniment.

The cast features Jasmine Luethy (Juliet), Olivia Pastor (Romeo), Ashley Ayers (Lady Capulet), Patricia Tinsley (Capulet), Nancy Morrison (Lady Montague), Rex Nyquist (Montague), Alaska Dawning (Mercutio / Apothecary), and Alex Tracy (Tybalt).

Completing the company are George Heyman (Prince Escalus), John Meyers (Paris), Megan Field (Friar Lawrence), Sheila Lin (Nurse), Jenny Michalski (Benvolio / First Watchman), Michael Tuffy (Sampson / Third Watchman), Anne Tracy (Gregory / Second Watchman), Matt Froehling (Balthasar / Friar John / Abram / Peter), Johnny Nosek (Page to Paris), and featured dancers from Mt. Prospect School of Classical Ballet and Studio Impulse (Pages to Mercutio).

Joining Director John Meyers on the creative team are Patrick Zielinski (Producer), Chris Good (Production and Stage Manager), Anne Tracy (Assistant Director, Dramaturge), Riley Hill (Production Assistant / Understudy), Michael Tuffy (Fight Choreographer), Amy Hubert (Dance Director), Lisa Hargan (Costume Designer), Tom Mamola (Lighting Designer), Michael Incardone (Sound Designer), Nancy Morrison (Properties Manager), and Roxanne Geary (Music Design / Cello).

Tickets for The Theater Lab's production of ROMEO AND JULIET can be purchased by calling the Box Office at +1 847.718.7702 or in person Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Community Education office at Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights.

To learn more about The Theater Lab and go behind the scenes of its production of ROMEO AND JULIET, follow "District 214 Community Education's The Theater Lab" on Facebook.





