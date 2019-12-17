The Raue Center Presents 'Sweet Baby James: The Music of James Taylor'

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to welcome a masterful tribute to the music of James Taylor! Rock the Raue with "Sweet Baby James: The Music of James Taylor" at 8 p.m. on January 18, 2020!

"The music of James Taylor is an important part of American musical history and culture, and now it will be brought to life at the historic Raue Center with 'Sweet Baby James,'" says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "Join us for an evening filled with some of the best tunes of our time you won't soon forget."

Sam Hyman's uncanny resemblance to James, and his astonishing capture of Taylor's vocal and guitar styles leaves audiences feeling like they've just seen and heard the legend himself and applauding for more!

Hyman's unique guitar style, soulful voice, original songs and interpretations of timeless classics have captivated thousands of audiences the world over. Musician, vocalist and composer, his original music has been featured in television and theatrical productions around the globe. Most recently, Hyman's original song "You're In My Heart" was featured on CBS' "The Young and the Restless."

Hyman received his degree in music composition from the prestigious D'Angelo School of Music, and he has since worked with music industry greats such as Lou Rawls, Eric Burden, Peter, Paul and Mary, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Mitch Ryder, Aimee Mann, 10,000 Maniacs and The Violent Femmes. He also collaborated with Praz (Fugees, Wyclef Jean, Lauren Hill) on Dante Thomas's cover of Hyman's original song "FLY," the title cut of Thomas' freshman Elektra Records release.

Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





