The Neo-Futurists Name Abby Pajakowski Artistic Director and JJ Jamerson Associate Artistic Director

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The Neo-Futurists have announced the appointment of JJ Jamerson as Associate Artistic Director and Abby Pajakowski as Artistic Director. Both are longstanding members of the Neo-Futurist ensemble, with Jamerson joining in 2017 and Pajakowski in 2020. They replace Annie Share and Connor Shioshita Pickett who remain in the company as writer/performer/directors. Jamerson was recently seen on the Neo-Futurist stage writing and performing in 60 Songs in 60 Minutes while Pajakowski directed the theater's world premiere of Spinoff this past spring.

'The Neo-Futurists has served as my artistic home for six years and a place of inspiration far before I joined the company,' said Pajakowski, 'It is an honor to be trusted with this responsibility by the rest of the ensemble. I aim to be a valuable steward of our mission and our work.'

Pajakowski and Jamerson have joined General Manager Fletcher Pierson on the administrative team as the theater's annual fundraiser $60K in 60 Days is underway, which celebrates Neo-Futurism through the end of the year with special events, including TIW24: The Infinite Wrench Made in 24 Hours, Best of The Infinite Wrench, and A Very Neo New Year.

Jamerson adds, 'In my time as a Neo-Futurist ensemble member, I've become even more emboldened in my belief that DIY will never die. So much of that is work done by office staff that goes unseen. I'm excited to return the favor given to me all these years.'

Performances of The Infinite Wrench take place Fridays at 10:30pm, Saturdays at 10:30pm, and Sundays at 7pm. TIW24 premieres for one night only on Sunday, November 29th at 7pm and Best of The Infinite Wrench runs December 11th-13th. All shows are performed in The Neo-Futurist Theater, located at 5153 N Ashland Ave.

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