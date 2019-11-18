The Eisemann Center Presents COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOW

As part of the 2019-2020 Eisemann Center Presents season, New York City-based company Ballets with a Twist brings Cocktail Hour: The Show to the Hill Performance Hall on Friday, February 28, at 7:30pm. Beer, wine, and a selection of cocktails and mocktails complementing the program will be available at the concession stands located in the Eisemann Center lobby. Drinks will be allowed in the hall during the performance.

Tickets are $33 to 45, and may be purchased online (eisemanncenter.com), over the phone (972-744-4650), or in person (2351 Performance Drive). The Eisemann Center Ticket Office is open for phone and in-person sales Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and one hour before each show. Discounts for groups of 10 or more are available via the Ticket Office.

Created by artistic director and choreographer Marilyn Klaus, Cocktail Hour: The Show reinvents the glamour and excitement of classic entertainment with an original mix of charismatic choreography, intoxicating music, and exquisite costume design. This pop-infused performing arts experience combines the magnetism of Hollywood's Golden Age with a sleek twenty-first-century sensibility, capturing the timeless American spirit in a series of witty, sparkling vignettes. It's high-style fun for all ages to enjoy.

Program highlights include

"Caipirinha" - Confetti falls on a Brazilian beach as this colorful cocktail parade unfolds.

"Hot Toddy"- Are these cats on the level or on the lam? Mayhem reigns supreme in this red-hot rollick through the Roaring Twenties.

"Boilermaker" - Beware the twist ending in this film noir homage. Best not to test a ticking time bomb!

Klaus, whose choreography has been seen internationally, formed Ballets with a Twist in association with Grammy-nominated composer Stephen Gaboury and costume designer Catherine Zehr. Her company - lauded by The Huffington Post for "blasting the boundaries between high art and entertainment" - has appeared in a wide range of venues throughout the country, from Cleveland's Playhouse Square and New York City's Beacon Theatre to Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Tribeca Film Festival.

Gaboury's compositions have been performed by celebrated musicians nationwide. As a pianist, he has collaborated and toured the world with pop/rock icon Cyndi Lauper for more than a decade, most recently joining her alongside the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra at its historic home venue. He has also accompanied such artists as Patti LaBelle, Norah Jones, and Sarah McLachlan, and has performed at internationally televised events such as the Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony and the New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop. Gaboury's music has been heard in concert, on television, and in films (including Boyhood and American Beauty).

Zehr is the artistic force behind the company's costume design. Her creations evoke the origins and essence of each dance with dazzling colors and ornamentation. Zehr honed her skills while working at major American fashion houses, then by designing and manufacturing attire for her own label. She studied art and design at Washington University and New York City's Fashion Institute of Technology, where she and the company delivered the presentation "Designing Costumes for Ballets with a Twist" as part of The Museum at FIT's Fashion Culture series.

Craving more Twist culture? Visit balletswithatwist.com.

Located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center in the heart of Richardson's business and technology area, the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations is an important component of the cultural and corporate landscapes of the North Texas region. Its mission is to create, foster, and sustain an environment of cultural diversity, educational enrichment, and fulfilling experiences benefiting all who live and work within the community.

For more information, visit eisemanncenter.com.





