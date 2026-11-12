TOM AT THE FARM Chicago Premiere to be Presented at Theater Wit

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Tin Drum Theatre Company will present the Chicago Premiere of Tom at the Farm by Michel Marc Bouchard, translated from the French by Linda Gaboriau. This will be only the second full production of the play in English in the United States. Directed by Tin Drum's Co-Artistic Director Jason Palmer, the play will be staged in July at Theater Wit. Palmer previously directed the Chicago premieres of Southern Rapture by Eric Coble and Incognito by Nick Payne.

Tom at the Farm will open July 10, 2027 and run through August 1, 2027. Showtimes to be announced. Cast and full production team to be announced.

About The Play

Following the death of his lover, Tom travels to the country to attend the funeral and to meet his mother-in-law, Agatha, and her son, Francis - neither of whom know Tom even exists. Arriving at the remote rural farm, and immediately drawn into the dysfunction of the family's relationships, Tom is blindsided by his lost partner's legacy of untruth. With the mother expecting a girlfriend, and the older brother hellbent on preserving a facade of normalcy, Tom is coerced into joining the duplicity until, at last, he confronts the torment that drove his lover to live in the shadows of deceit.

The lover - the friend, the son, the brother, the nameless dead man - has left behind a fable woven of secrets and lies. In this same rural setting, one young man had once destroyed another young man who loved yet another. Like an ancient tragedy, years later, this drama will shape the destiny of Tom.

Tom at the Farm Historical Background

Tom at the Farm (Tom à la ferme) premiered at Montreal's Théâtre d'Aujourd'hui in January 2011, directed by Claude Poissant. Xavier Dolan saw that production and adapted the play for the screen with Bouchard; the film premiered in competition at the Venice Film Festival in 2013. Linda Gaboriau's English translation received its premiere at Toronto's Buddies in Bad Times Theatre in 2015, where it won the Dora Award for Outstanding Direction and the Toronto Theatre Critics Award for Best New Canadian Play. The published play won the 2014 Lambda Literary Award.

The play has since been staged across Canada, Europe, Australia, and Latin America. Armando Babaioff's Brazilian adaptation, Tom na Fazenda, has played more than 600 performances since 2017, including the Avignon and Edinburgh festivals and, in October 2026, NYU Skirball Center in New York and the Barbican in London.

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