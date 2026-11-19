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Shattered Globe Theatre is continuing its 36th Season with the Midwest premiere of Phanésia Pharel's two-hander The Waterfall, directed by Jasmine B. Gunter and featuring Shanésia Davis and Jaeda LaVonne. The Waterfall will play January 22 – February 27, 2027.

About the Production:

What do we owe the people who raised us? After her mother's hospitalization, Bean returns home expecting to help her recover. Instead, she's forced to confront the dreams, expectations and traditions that have quietly shaped her entire life. As old tensions ripple to the surface, both women must confront the love and sacrifices that bind them together. The Waterfall is an intimate powerful exploration of family, identity and the ties that shape us.

The production team includes Regina Garcia (Scenic Designer), Kotryna Hilko (Costume Designer), Seojung Jang (Lighting Designer), Daniella Brown (Sound Designer), Ng Sze Chan (Props Designer), Paul Deziel (Projections Designer), Hershey Suri (Assistant Director), Catherine Miller (Casting Director), E Tylkowski (Production Manager), Jeremiah Barr (Technical Director) and Tina M. Jach (Production Stage Manager).

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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