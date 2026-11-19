"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE WATERFALL Midwest Premiere to be Presented at Theater Wit
The production's cast includes Shanésia Davis as Emi and Jaeda LaVonne as Bean.
Shattered Globe Theatre is continuing its 36th Season with the Midwest premiere of Phanésia Pharel's two-hander The Waterfall, directed by Jasmine B. Gunter and featuring Shanésia Davis and Jaeda LaVonne. The Waterfall will play January 22 – February 27, 2027.
About the Production:
What do we owe the people who raised us? After her mother's hospitalization, Bean returns home expecting to help her recover. Instead, she's forced to confront the dreams, expectations and traditions that have quietly shaped her entire life. As old tensions ripple to the surface, both women must confront the love and sacrifices that bind them together. The Waterfall is an intimate powerful exploration of family, identity and the ties that shape us.
The production team includes Regina Garcia (Scenic Designer), Kotryna Hilko (Costume Designer), Seojung Jang (Lighting Designer), Daniella Brown (Sound Designer), Ng Sze Chan (Props Designer), Paul Deziel (Projections Designer), Hershey Suri (Assistant Director), Catherine Miller (Casting Director), E Tylkowski (Production Manager), Jeremiah Barr (Technical Director) and Tina M. Jach (Production Stage Manager).
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