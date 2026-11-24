"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE THIN PLACE to be Presented at Bramble Arts Loft
The Thin Place will feature Eos Theatre Company Co-Artistic Directors Ashway Lawver and Rachel Sledd with Edwin EdVanzd and Carolyn Hoerdemann.
Eos Theatre Company will present their second production: Lucas Hnath's horror play The Thin Place, directed by JC Clementz, playing February 5 – 28, 2027 in Bramble Arts Loft's Beatrice Theater, 5545 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood.
The Thin Place will feature Eos Theatre Company Co-Artistic Directors Ashway Lawver and Rachel Sledd with Edwin EdVanzd and Carolyn Hoerdemann.
About the Production:
The “thin place” is a place where the line between this world and another one is very thin; where the living and the dead can reconnect. Ever since she was a very little girl, Hilda tried to make contact with that “other place” by listening very carefully, not with her ears but with the space just behind and a little above her eyes. She was never all that sure that the things she could hear were real, until she met Linda, a professional psychic, who can talk to the dead. That's what Hilda wants to do, and so she befriends Linda. But as their friendship deepens, Linda unveils some uncomfortable truths. The Thin Place is a horror story about what's really going on in the space just behind and a little above your eyes.
Eos Theatre Company Co-Artistic Directors Ashway Lawver and Rachel Sledd comment, “Award-winning American playwright Lucas Hnath is known for writing complex, compelling women, and in The Thin Place he gives voice to three of them, two of whom may be able to enter the space between life and death, that thin place where, perhaps, we can reach those on the other side. Eos exists to shine light on transformative stories, and with this production we're shining it straight into the thin place, where grief, belief and the stories we tell ourselves collide. This intimate, unsettling play reflects our commitment to amplifying women's voices with work that challenges and inspires."
The production team includes William Hughes (Scenic Design), Rachel Sledd and Ashway Lawver (Costume Design), Eric Watkins (Lighting Design), Christopher Kriz (Sound Design), Morgan Burkey (Assistant Director) and Michael Lesko (Stage Manager).
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