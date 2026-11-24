NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Eos Theatre Company will present their second production: Lucas Hnath's horror play The Thin Place, directed by JC Clementz, playing February 5 – 28, 2027 in Bramble Arts Loft's Beatrice Theater, 5545 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood.

The Thin Place will feature Eos Theatre Company Co-Artistic Directors Ashway Lawver and Rachel Sledd with Edwin EdVanzd and Carolyn Hoerdemann.

About the Production:

The “thin place” is a place where the line between this world and another one is very thin; where the living and the dead can reconnect. Ever since she was a very little girl, Hilda tried to make contact with that “other place” by listening very carefully, not with her ears but with the space just behind and a little above her eyes. She was never all that sure that the things she could hear were real, until she met Linda, a professional psychic, who can talk to the dead. That's what Hilda wants to do, and so she befriends Linda. But as their friendship deepens, Linda unveils some uncomfortable truths. The Thin Place is a horror story about what's really going on in the space just behind and a little above your eyes.

Eos Theatre Company Co-Artistic Directors Ashway Lawver and Rachel Sledd comment, “Award-winning American playwright Lucas Hnath is known for writing complex, compelling women, and in The Thin Place he gives voice to three of them, two of whom may be able to enter the space between life and death, that thin place where, perhaps, we can reach those on the other side. Eos exists to shine light on transformative stories, and with this production we're shining it straight into the thin place, where grief, belief and the stories we tell ourselves collide. This intimate, unsettling play reflects our commitment to amplifying women's voices with work that challenges and inspires."

The production team includes William Hughes (Scenic Design), Rachel Sledd and Ashway Lawver (Costume Design), Eric Watkins (Lighting Design), Christopher Kriz (Sound Design), Morgan Burkey (Assistant Director) and Michael Lesko (Stage Manager).

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming