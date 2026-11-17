"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE SECOND CITY 'NUT-CRACKING HOLIDAY REVUE' Comes to the McAninch Arts Center
The production marks the Chicago company's 65th anniversary year and includes sketches and seasonal songs alongside improv.
Chicago's legendary The Second City, now celebrating its 65th anniversary year, returns to the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) with the perfect holiday date night choice: The Second City 'Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue” at 5 & 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Classic holiday family gatherings, office parties, movies and Mariah Carey on infinite repeat will be severely lampooned in this fast-paced, interactive comedy revue filled with seasonal songs, sketches, and, of course, a heaping slice of The Second City's world-famous improv comedy.
The producing team includes Ed Wells (CEO), Parisa Jalili (COO/CRO), Elizabeth Howard (VP of Production), Jen Ellison (VP, Head of Creative), Jeremy Smith (AGM/Managing Producer) and Bryon Henderson (Producer).
The Second City opened its doors in 1959 in a small cabaret theater. Co-founded by Paul Sills, Howard Alk and Bernie Sahlins, The Second City grew to become one of the most influential and prolific comedy empires in the word, developing an entirely unique way of creating art and fostering generations of comedy personalities. Some of the best-known Second City alumni include Alan Arkin, Joan Rivers, Ed Asner, John Belushi, Bill Murray, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Jason Sudeikis and Steven Yeun. The Second City has been awarded nearly 50 Jeff Awards, recognizing theater excellence and honoring the company's artists.
Tickets
The McAninch Arts Center, located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage, presents The Second City 'Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue” at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Tickets are $29-$49. For tickets or more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000. Please note: these performances may contain adult themes and language.
Share the Spirit of the Holiday
From Nov. 19 - Dec. 20, the MAC Giving Tree (located in the MAC lobby) is accepting food donations for COD Student Fuel Pantry and People's Resource Center
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