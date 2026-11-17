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Chicago's legendary The Second City, now celebrating its 65th anniversary year, returns to the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) with the perfect holiday date night choice: The Second City 'Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue” at 5 & 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

Classic holiday family gatherings, office parties, movies and Mariah Carey on infinite repeat will be severely lampooned in this fast-paced, interactive comedy revue filled with seasonal songs, sketches, and, of course, a heaping slice of The Second City's world-famous improv comedy.

The producing team includes Ed Wells (CEO), Parisa Jalili (COO/CRO), Elizabeth Howard (VP of Production), Jen Ellison (VP, Head of Creative), Jeremy Smith (AGM/Managing Producer) and Bryon Henderson (Producer).

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 in a small cabaret theater. Co-founded by Paul Sills, Howard Alk and Bernie Sahlins, The Second City grew to become one of the most influential and prolific comedy empires in the word, developing an entirely unique way of creating art and fostering generations of comedy personalities. Some of the best-known Second City alumni include Alan Arkin, Joan Rivers, Ed Asner, John Belushi, Bill Murray, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Jason Sudeikis and Steven Yeun. The Second City has been awarded nearly 50 Jeff Awards, recognizing theater excellence and honoring the company's artists.

Tickets

The McAninch Arts Center, located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage, presents The Second City 'Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue” at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Tickets are $29-$49. For tickets or more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000. Please note: these performances may contain adult themes and language.

Share the Spirit of the Holiday

From Nov. 19 - Dec. 20, the MAC Giving Tree (located in the MAC lobby) is accepting food donations for COD Student Fuel Pantry and People's Resource Center

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 7% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 St james theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 3 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 4 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 5 Jack Zabilka - GREASE Oak Lawn Park District theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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