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The Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Illinois, will welcome two classic holiday films back to the big screen on Monday, December 28, 2026, with screenings of THE POLAR EXPRESS and IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, accompanied by festive pre-show activities for audiences of all ages.

THE POLAR EXPRESS

Monday, December 28 at 2 p.m. | Doors open at 1 p.m.

Nominated for three Academy Awards, The Polar Express follows a young boy who questions the existence of Santa Claus. On Christmas Eve, a mysterious steam train arrives outside his home, taking him on a magical journey to the North Pole.

Starring Tom Hanks in multiple roles, the animated film pioneered the use of motion-capture technology.

Running time: 1 hour and 40 minutes.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Monday, December 28 at 7 p.m. | Doors open at 6 p.m.

Celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2026, Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life follows George Bailey, a man facing financial ruin who receives a visit from his guardian angel, Clarence. Through a glimpse of what the world would be like without him, George discovers the profound impact he has had on the lives of those around him.

Running time: 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Pre-Show Activities and Tickets

Audiences are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy seasonal snacks, photo opportunities in the theatre's decorated lounges and holiday displays for children and adults. Activities will begin one hour before each screening.

General admission tickets are $10, with tickets for children ages 12 and under priced at $5.

Tickets are available exclusively through the Genesee Theatre box office, which is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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