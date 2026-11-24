"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE POLAR EXPRESS and IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE to Screen at the Genesee Theatre
The Waukesha, Wisconsin venue will present classic holiday films for audiences.
The Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Illinois, will welcome two classic holiday films back to the big screen on Monday, December 28, 2026, with screenings of THE POLAR EXPRESS and IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, accompanied by festive pre-show activities for audiences of all ages.
THE POLAR EXPRESS
Monday, December 28 at 2 p.m. | Doors open at 1 p.m.
Nominated for three Academy Awards, The Polar Express follows a young boy who questions the existence of Santa Claus. On Christmas Eve, a mysterious steam train arrives outside his home, taking him on a magical journey to the North Pole.
Starring Tom Hanks in multiple roles, the animated film pioneered the use of motion-capture technology.
Running time: 1 hour and 40 minutes.
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
Monday, December 28 at 7 p.m. | Doors open at 6 p.m.
Celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2026, Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life follows George Bailey, a man facing financial ruin who receives a visit from his guardian angel, Clarence. Through a glimpse of what the world would be like without him, George discovers the profound impact he has had on the lives of those around him.
Running time: 2 hours and 10 minutes.
Pre-Show Activities and Tickets
Audiences are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy seasonal snacks, photo opportunities in the theatre's decorated lounges and holiday displays for children and adults. Activities will begin one hour before each screening.
General admission tickets are $10, with tickets for children ages 12 and under priced at $5.
Tickets are available exclusively through the Genesee Theatre box office, which is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
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