THE LONG CHRISTMAS DINNER and E. Faye & Friends: A Holiday Cabaret to Debut at The Goodman

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From an internationally renowned chef and the world-famous rock frontman of Wilco, to a Pulitzer Prize-nominated author and a handful of Chicago's nationally decorated actors, holiday theatergoers find two new seasonal offerings at The Goodman this year. Alongside the perennial favorite A Christmas Carol, now in its 49th year, a one-night-only reading and discussion of Thornton Wilder's The Long Christmas Dinner and a limited three-performance engagement of the tuneful E. Faye & Friends: A Holiday Cabaret take the stage in the Owen Theatre. These three projects, along with ongoing performances of David Byrne's Theater of the Mind and Dennis Watkins' The Magic Parlour, welcome more than 100 local artists to work at The Goodman during the holidays.

The Long Christmas Dinner is a reading and discussion of Pulitzer Prize winner Thornton Wilder's classic one-act, directed and hosted by Jeremy McCarter, Wilder's literary executor. The star-studded cast includes Rick Bayless (chef, restaurateur, author), Lorena Diaz (Chicago Med), Ora Jones (The Nacirema Society), Rebecca Makkai (author of The Great Believers), Natalie Moore (journalist, playwright, author of The South Side: A Portrait of Chicago and American Segregation), Anthony Rapp (RENT original cast), Namir Smallwood (Primary Trust) and Jeff Tweedy (musician and author). In the course of a single unbroken holiday meal, 90 years of a family's history fly by in this moving, funny, sometimes sorrowful, ingeniously theatrical 40-minute one-act play. Immediately following the reading, the artists and audience engage in conversation about family, tradition and what brings people together during the holiday season. With this reading, The Goodman joins a nationwide event—The Thornton Wilder Estate's The Long Christmas Dinner Festival, which launches today.

E. Faye & Friends: A Holiday Cabaret transforms the Owen Theatre main floor into a nightclub atmosphere, with special seating at cabaret tables. Chicago's longtime leading lady E. Faye Butler (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) stars in this celebration of the season, featuring timeless blues and jazz standards. Each night, Ms. Butler invites “Friends” to join her on stage—including Kelvin Roston Jr. (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), and more special guest artists to be announced. Musical Director, Conductor and Pianist Jeremy Kahn oversees the six-piece live band: Ron Haynes (trumpet), Charles Rick Heath IV (drums), Jeremiah Hunt (bass), Felton Offard (guitar) and Dudley Owens (woodwinds).



