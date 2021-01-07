THE JOURNEY Will Captivate, Astonish & Inspire Starting This Tuesday

For more than a decade, Silven has mesmerized audiences around the globe with seemingly impossible feats. Now, he transports audiences to his glorious Scottish homeland to discover a long-forgotten story-and reveal the mysteries of your own mind.

With a maximum of only 30 participants per performance, each interactive event is constructed by you, by your own sense of home and connection, and by your fellow "travelers."

Have friends and family from anywhere in the world join you for this live, immersive theatrical event. Simply book separate tickets for each person on the same date and time, and enjoy astonishing illusions in a cutting-edge digital space...together! But hurry, this WorldStage event from the UK is only streaming January 12-24.

Book online anytime day or night, or call the Box Office at 312.595.5600 Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 4:00 p.m.. Book Tickets