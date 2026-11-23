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Broadway In Chicago will welcome three productions beginning Tuesday, November 24: The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy, and Blue Man Group's A New Holiday Surprise.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

November 24–29, 2026

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker returns to Chicago for a limited engagement. Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber, the production combines hip-hop dance with Tchaikovsky's music in a contemporary reimagining of the holiday classic.

The production features a cast of 12 dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Da Brat, whose career spans music, television, radio, and theater. Tickets range from $39 to $120, with a select number of premium tickets available.

Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy

November 24–29, 2026

James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.

Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy returns to Chicago for a limited engagement. Based on the 1993 film, the musical follows an out-of-work actor who, after losing custody of his children in a divorce, creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in an effort to remain part of their lives.

Tickets range from $43 to $126, with a select number of premium tickets available.

Blue Man Group's A New Holiday Surprise

November 24–December 13, 2026

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.

Blue Man Group will present A New Holiday Surprise, a new holiday production featuring music, comedy, art, and audience participation.

The show features classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group's custom instruments as the Blue Men explore holiday traditions and rituals. The production combines percussion, visual storytelling, comedy, and interactive elements, with themes of generosity, creativity, and human connection.

Tickets range from $39 to $120, with a select number of premium tickets available.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 5 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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