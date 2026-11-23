"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER, MRS. DOUBTFIRE and BLUE MAN GROUP Begin Chicago Performances This Week
The Hip Hop Nutcracker and Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy will run November 24–29, 2026.
Broadway In Chicago will welcome three productions beginning Tuesday, November 24: The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy, and Blue Man Group's A New Holiday Surprise.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
November 24–29, 2026
Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker returns to Chicago for a limited engagement. Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber, the production combines hip-hop dance with Tchaikovsky's music in a contemporary reimagining of the holiday classic.
The production features a cast of 12 dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Da Brat, whose career spans music, television, radio, and theater. Tickets range from $39 to $120, with a select number of premium tickets available.
Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy
November 24–29, 2026
James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.
Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy returns to Chicago for a limited engagement. Based on the 1993 film, the musical follows an out-of-work actor who, after losing custody of his children in a divorce, creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in an effort to remain part of their lives.
Tickets range from $43 to $126, with a select number of premium tickets available.
Blue Man Group's A New Holiday Surprise
November 24–December 13, 2026
CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.
Blue Man Group will present A New Holiday Surprise, a new holiday production featuring music, comedy, art, and audience participation.
The show features classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group's custom instruments as the Blue Men explore holiday traditions and rituals. The production combines percussion, visual storytelling, comedy, and interactive elements, with themes of generosity, creativity, and human connection.
Tickets range from $39 to $120, with a select number of premium tickets available.
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