THE GHOST AND MRS MUIR Comes To The Glendale Centre Theatre

The Glendale Centre Theatre presents, The Ghost and Mrs. Muir from September 20 through October 12, 2019.

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir is an original play by The Glendale Centre Theatre. Written by Carter Thomas with Music and Lyrics by Tracey Thomas.

This new piece of theater is based on the book, The Ghost and Mrs. Muir, by R. A. Dick. The show is set in the 1940s and follows recently widowed Lucy Muir as she moves her family to Gull Cottage to start fresh after the passing of her husband. On their first night at Gull Cottage Lucy is Haunted by the ghost of Captain Daniel Gregg. They form a friendship and soon after, a love story unfolds.

This adaptation focuses on Lucy's journey and how her choices have a direct impact on her and her family's lives. It displays a strong, relatable female heroine who is far from perfect. The story is updated with contemporary music, giving it a fresh and modern way for the characters to express emotion.

The Glendale Centre Theatre allows audience members to be immersed into the world of Gull Cottage, being just inches away from the stage.

Kara Gibson stars as Lucy Muir alongside Guy Noland as Captain Gregg. Joining them are Catherine Last, Elizabeth Last, Kate Ponzio, Stephanie Davis, and David D'Amico.

The creative team includes Director Carter Thomas, Music Director Steven Applegate, Assistant Director Bridget Pugliese, Artistic Designer Tracey Thomas, Production Assistant Rebecca Thomas, Production Coordinator Kelly Flynn, Sound and Lighting Designer Paul Reed, Costumer Angela Manke, and Producer Brenda Dietlein.

Reserve tickets now at glendalecentretheatre.com or call the box office at (818) 244-8481. This is a family friendly show. All ages are encouraged to attend.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You