"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE FALSE SERVANT is Coming to Trap Door Theatre This Winter
Performances will run January 14 – February 20, 2027.
Trap Door Theatre will begin its mainstage 33rd season with the classic scandalous tale of The False Servant, directed by resident director, Kay Martinovich. The False Servant will play January 14 – February 20, 2027 at Trap Door Theatre. The cast includes Chris Anthony, Tony Choufani, Geneveive Corkery, Mitchell Jackson, Joan Nahid, and Gus Thomas.
The False Servant is a comedy of disguises, deception, and shifting power. When a wealthy young woman assumes a false identity to investigate her own arranged marriage, a web of schemes and seductions unravels, exposing the fragile boundaries between class, gender, and desire. Both witty and surprisingly modern, Marivaux's masterpiece is a sharp exploration of performance and the masks we wear to navigate society.
The production team includes Kayci Johnston (Stage Manager), Eileen Vorbach (Assistant Director), Layla Eygabroad (Assistant Director), Merje Veski (Scenic Design), Richard Norwood (Lighting Design), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), Connor Blackwood (Sound Design), Danny Rockett (Music Composer), Britt-Marie Sivertsen (Intimacy Director), Emily Lotspeich (Make Up Design), Milan Pribisic (Dramaturg), Michal Janicki (Graphic Design).
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