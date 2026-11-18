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Trap Door Theatre will begin its mainstage 33rd season with the classic scandalous tale of The False Servant, directed by resident director, Kay Martinovich. The False Servant will play January 14 – February 20, 2027 at Trap Door Theatre. The cast includes Chris Anthony, Tony Choufani, Geneveive Corkery, Mitchell Jackson, Joan Nahid, and Gus Thomas.

The False Servant is a comedy of disguises, deception, and shifting power. When a wealthy young woman assumes a false identity to investigate her own arranged marriage, a web of schemes and seductions unravels, exposing the fragile boundaries between class, gender, and desire. Both witty and surprisingly modern, Marivaux's masterpiece is a sharp exploration of performance and the masks we wear to navigate society.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 7% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Jack Zabilka - GREASE Oak Lawn Park District theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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