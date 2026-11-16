THE BEATRIX POTTER HOLIDAY PARTY to Return to Chicago Children's Theatre for Holiday Season

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Chicago Children’s Theatre’s 21st Birthday Season will continue with its annual holiday rite of passage for Chicago toddlers, The Beatrix Potter Holiday Party.

Back for its 11th season, this trunk and puppet show brings four classic Beatrix Potter animal tales to new life. Then, after the show, everyone heads to the lobby to play with the puppets, take pictures with the cast, and make merry with other Chicago families at a holiday party featuring seasonal treats.

This December, the four classic Beatrix Potter favorites are ”The Tale of Jeremy Fisher,” “The Tailor of Gloucester,” “The Tale of Mrs. Tittlemouse” and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.'

From the youngest child, to children at heart, audiences of all ages are mesmerized as three storytellers weave Potter’s classic narration, toy theater surprises, and gentle interactive moments. As veteran cast members Lily Emerson and Felix recruit their young audience to join the adventure, parents fall into rapt attention, too, beaming as their little ones discover the magic of live theater, many for the first time.Throughout, Charlie Malave, former artistic director of Mucca Pazza, is a one-man-band, playing live music on guitar, banjo, cello and toy piano.

Opening Day is Saturday, December 5 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Public performances continue Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., through December 27. Added holiday shows are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, December 22, 23 and 24 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Exception: Show times on Saturday, December 26 are 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Run time is approximately 75 minutes, including the post-show party. The Beatrix Potter Holiday Party is recommended for ages up to 8.



Photo Credit: (center) Ben Kaufmann; (right): Dexter Ellis

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming