Steve Cuden's 'StoryBeat' To Feature Award Winning Artists, Michele Brourman, Hillary Rollins and Maude Maggart

The StoryBeat with Steve Cuden podcast is thrilled to present an insightful interview with the creators of the new song, "While There is Still Time," a magnificent tribute to those on the medical front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Songwriters Michele Brourman and Hillary Rollins joined forces with the angelic-voiced singer, Maude Maggart, to produce "While There is Still Time," which is the focus of the StoryBeat podcast available May 13, 2020.

Composer, Michele Brourman has enjoyed a wide-ranging career in music. Her song "My Favorite Year", co-written with Karen Gottlieb, has become a cabaret standard. Her music for the theatre includes "The Belle of Tombstone" with Sheilah Rae, "Dangerous Beauty" with Amanda McBroom, and the 2019 Ovation Award-winning "Bronco Billy" with Chip Rosenbloom and John Torres. She's been musical director for Amanda McBroom, Ann Hampton Callaway, Dixie Carter, Heather MacRae, Wendy Lane Bailey, Donna McKechnie, and more.

Hillary Rollins is an award-winning lyricist, librettist, playwright, TV writer and essayist. In addition to writing, she is a performer and producer of live music and theatre events in intimate venues in Los Angeles and New York through her company "Hillary Rollins Presents."

Since her cabaret debut in 2001, singer Maude Maggart has performed in cabarets and theaters across the United States and Europe. Her performances have included her yearly engagement at the Oak Room of the Algonquin Hotel, the Oregon Festival of American Music, Michael Feinstein's concert series at Carnegie Hall and the national live radio broadcast of "A Prairie Home Companion." Maude has recorded songs with such talents as Ray Jessel, John Lithgow, David Lucky, Molly Ryan, Brent Spiner and her sister, Fiona Apple, with whom she is currently recording a new project. Maude has five solo albums to her credit, the latest of which, "Here Come the Dreamers," will be available summer 2020. She can be seen in the TCM documentary Johnny Mercer: The Dream's on Me and on the PBS series "The American Songbook."

The end of the episode includes a complete performance of "While There is Still Time."

A video of the song, created by folk legend, Christine Lavin, is also widely available on the internet. Listeners are encouraged to donate to directrelief.org, which is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies - without regard to politics, religion, or the ability to pay. Direct Relief is currently focused on getting protective gear and critical care medications to as many health workers as possible, as quickly as possible.

