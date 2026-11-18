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A Christmas Carol is on stage now at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, IL, through January 3. Learn More

Rediscover the magic of the holiday season with the timeless tale that warms hearts and reminds us all of the true spirit of Christmas. The production runs November 11 through January 3 at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Illinois, and tickets are available now through the Paramount box office.

Filled with laughter, redemption, and the most memorable characters in literature, this production has been adapted specifically for the Paramount stage. It is designed as a holiday outing for families and friends alike.

Plan your visit by checking the Paramount's website or calling 630.896.6666. The theatre is located at 23 E Galena Blvd, Aurora, IL 60506, and directions are available online.

Get tickets and learn more today:Learn More

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 7% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Jack Zabilka - GREASE Oak Lawn Park District theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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