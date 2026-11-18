"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: A CHRISTMAS CAROL is On Stage Now in Chicago
Experience the Magic of A Christmas Carol!
A Christmas Carol is on stage now at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, IL, through January 3. Learn More
Rediscover the magic of the holiday season with the timeless tale that warms hearts and reminds us all of the true spirit of Christmas. The production runs November 11 through January 3 at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Illinois, and tickets are available now through the Paramount box office.
Filled with laughter, redemption, and the most memorable characters in literature, this production has been adapted specifically for the Paramount stage. It is designed as a holiday outing for families and friends alike.
Plan your visit by checking the Paramount's website or calling 630.896.6666. The theatre is located at 23 E Galena Blvd, Aurora, IL 60506, and directions are available online.
Get tickets and learn more today:Learn More
Parking and nearby addresses: 8 E Galena Blvd, Aurora, IL 60506 (directions), 5 E Downer Pl #G, Aurora, IL 60506 (directions), 360 N Broadway St, Aurora, IL 60505 (directions), 20 S Stolp Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 (directions), and 8 E Galena Blvd, Aurora, IL 60506 (directions).
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