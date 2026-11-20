"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Salt Creek Ballet to Stage THE NUTCRACKER with Live Orchestra at McAninch Arts Center
Performances will feature a 58-foot Christmas tree, 125 costumes, and an opportunity to visit Santa in the lobby before each show.
Salt Creek Ballet's “The Nutcracker” returns to the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) for five performances: 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18 and at 1 and 5 p.m. both Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20. New Philharmonic, conducted by Maestro Kirk Muspratt, will perform Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's classic score live.
This full-scale, lavish production features dazzling sets, 125 costumes, a Christmas tree that grows to a height of 58 feet and a company over 80 dancers including professional guest artists from across the country and student dancers from 25 Illinois cities. Adding to the festivities, there will be an opportunity to visit Santa in the lobby prior to each performance.
After her family's Christmas Eve celebration draws a close, Clara drifts into a dream that carries her into a magical world—one in which she becomes a Princess. Guided by the Nutcracker Prince, Princess Clara journeys through a shimmering kingdom of dancing snowflakes and is welcomed by the Sugar Plum Fairy, who presents an array of enchanting dances from faraway lands. The Chicago Tribune calls Salt Creek Ballet's production “a real treat.”
Guest artists performing in principal roles include former member of the Cuban National Ballet and current Principal Guest Artists with Montana Ballet Company, Daynelis Munoz (Sugar Plum Fairy) and two-time winner of the American Dance Competition in Classical and Contemporary Wilhelm Josue Gomez Sarria (Cavalier). Other guest artists include Ricardo Garcia (Dr. Drosselmeyer), Edson Cabera (Mouse King), Martin Ortiz Tapia (The Nutcracker) and Brandon Penn (Nutcracker Prince).
Salt Creek Ballet Dancers alternating in the role of Little Clara are Lombard's Natalie Anderson and Downers Grove's Nadia Bizior. Alternating in the role of Princess Clara is Western Springs' Amelia Challacombe, and Salt Creek Company Dancer, Indian Head Park's and the Etoile Overall winner in Classical and Contemporary Nicoletta Deckys, and Briana Jaskevicius of Hinsdale.
Salt Creek Company Dancers showcased in the Waltz of the Flowers as Dewdrop Faries are Western Springs' Amelia Challacombe, Indian Head Park's Nicoletta Deckys, Hinsdale's Briana Jaskevicius and Darien's Sabrina Yanahan.
Originally conceived by Marius Petipa and choreographed by Lev Ivanov, “The Nutcracker,” based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's classic story, Salt Creek Ballet's production maintains its traditional Victorian-era setting and classical presentation. . Drawing on the choreographic lineage of Dace Dindonis and George Verdak, the ballet has been thoughtfully restaged and reworked by Salt Creek Ballet Artistic Directors and husband-and-wife team from Downers Grove, Kristopher Wojtera and Erica De La O. Both former Principal Dancers with Louisville Ballet, Wojtera also performed with the Great Theatre of Warsaw and Baltic Opera. The Salt Creek Ballet design team includes Simon Pastukh (scenic design), Galina Solovyeva (costume design), Oleg Smirnov (production design and painter) and Charles Hooper (lighting design).
Salt Creek Ballet (SCB), was established in 1985 to present professional quality dance programming to west-suburban audiences, provide high-level performance opportunities for area dancers, and encourage appreciation and awareness of dance. The Company's high standards and unique blend of major classical productions and artistically diverse and challenging repertory programs have brought critical acclaim, sold-out performances, and a loyal following. Salt Creek Ballet dancers are pre-professionals drawn from the best Chicago-area talent. SCB also operates a Westmont-based school offering classical ballet and diverse dance training, with a pre-professional company program providing advanced training and performance opportunities. Internationally known guest artists, choreographers, and designers regularly work with SCB to provide dancers and audiences alike with a level of performance usually associated with professional companies. For more information visit saltcreekballet.org.
Tickets
McAninch Arts Center, located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage, presents Salt Creek Ballet's “The Nutcracker” with New Philharmonic 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20. (Note: limited availability for 1 p.m. Dec. 19 and 1 p.m. Dec. 20 performances.) Tickets are $38 (Youth) and $48 (Adult). For tickets, visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000. MAC Box Office is open Tuesday – Saturday, noon – 6 p.m. and two hours prior to performance.
Chicago's Home for Jazz, WDCB 90.9 FM, is the Media Sponsor for these performances.
Share the Spirit of the Holiday
From Nov. 19 - Dec. 20, the MAC Giving Tree (located in the MAC lobby) is accepting food donations for COD Student Fuel Pantry and People's Resource Center.
About New Philharmonic
Founded in 1977, New Philharmonic has inspired classical music enthusiasts in Chicago and the suburbs for five decades. New Philharmonic is the only professional orchestra based in DuPage County, Ill. and has been honored with the Illinois Council of Orchestras' ICO Award in the category Programming of the Year. Today, under the direction of Music Director/Conductor Kirk Muspratt, previously named Conductor of the Year (Professional Orchestra) by Illinois Council of Orchestras, New Philharmonic consists of more than 60 professional musicians and performs more than a dozen concerts a year, reaching more than 7,500 from the greater Chicago area annually.
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