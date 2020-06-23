Riccardo Muti Looks Forward to Conducting Classical Music Concerts as Live Performances Return to the Stage

WTOP reported that Riccardo Muti, who conducted a Motzart motet Sunday night, sent a clear message: live classical music has returned to Italy.

The renowned 78-year-old conductor said the coronavirus had ''destroyed music,'' and deprived the world of ''spiritual food'' as live music venues shuttered their doors due to the pandemic.

Muti shared:

"In the message of solidarity that I send to the entire cultural world, I give a signal from Ravenna, that at a certain point you can restart, you must restart, with caution and with care," He continued to say, "You pay a high price for the absence of culture,"

Muti lead the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on a European tour in January, and suggested that concerts could be held in Chicago's Memorial Park, with 2,000 guests instead of the 30,000 capacity, and by testing musicians for the virus prior to the performance, and having them social distance on stage.

