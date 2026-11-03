Review: THEATER OF THE MIND Presented by Goodman Theatre

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Step into the memory palace and experience a one-of-a-kind experience where neuroscience, philosophy, and theater collide. Theater of the Mind, presented by Goodman Theatre, co-created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar, and directed by Andrew Scoville, is a fascinating immersive theatrical journey that engages your senses and leaves you pondering how you perceive the present and remember the past.

We are led through the memory palace with our Guide David, played by a rotating 10-person cast. My experience was led by Eleanor Hindson, the newest David to join the production. At the start, you don a name tag and become a person from David’s past, whether that’s a former coworker or childhood friend. Over the next 75 minutes, we move through spaces that blend David’s memories with neuroscience experiments that engage all your senses on a mind-bending journey of discovery and self-reflection.

Eleanor Hindson’s performance as my group’s Guide was so warm, impassioned, and inviting, it felt as if we were actually talking to an old friend. The immersion calls on some audience participation, as the lack of a traditional stage allows for physical interactions with David as they move with us and literally guide us through the rooms. Hindson’s ad libs to our reactions and remarks felt endearing and genuine, with fist bumps becoming a recurring bit in our group. While the experience certainly feels surreal at times, Hindson grounds us in the present through the intimate, personal nature of the production and her take on the Guide.

The sheer scale of the entire theatrical experience is wondrous. The set design by Neil Patel as you move through the superbly creative maze that is the memory palace is extremely impressive, particularly a kitchen using forced perspective to make you truly feel small. You never know where the next door will be, and the amount of detail in the scenic design is truly commendable. The way that lighting (designed by Jeannette Oi-Suk Yew), sound (designed by Cody Spencer),, and technology (designed by Heidi Bosivert and produced by Leann Rossi) all play a role throughout the show just enhances this series of experience that you can see, hear, taste, and feel on a somatic, intellectual, and visceral level.

It’s possible that this theatrical experience may trigger an existential crisis of sorts, but of the best kind. Wandering through this memory palace and contemplating exactly what it means to not just be alive, but to be uniquely you will have you re-evaluating what it means to remember, create, and exist. While the story is loosely personal to David’s life with the anecdotes and characters, the experience is universal. You might temporarily doubt your senses or question your memories from childhood or from yesterday or even from mere minutes ago, but you’ll also leave this truly marvelous experience with both an inquisitive mind and a stronger sense of self.

Theater of the Mind presented by Goodman Theatre has been extended through December 27, 2026 at 333 N LaSalle St. Performances are 75 minutes with no intermission and begin every 15 minutes. Ticket pricing starts at $69 and varies by date and time.

Photo credit: Todd Rosenberg

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