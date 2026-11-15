Review: THE WINTER'S TALE at Modern Archaic Theatre Company

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Modern Archaic Theatre Company’s production of The Winter’s Tale embraces the young company’s mission of minimalist theatre, placing the focus squarely on the actors and William Shakespeare’s storytelling. With an unconventional performance space and a cast navigating one of Shakespeare’s more complex works, this production finds interesting ways to bring the themes of jealousy, redemption and magical realism to the stage.

King Leontes of Sicilia (Jesse James Hoover) is consumed by an irrational madness believing that his faithful wife Hermione (Siyi Wang) and best friend Polixenes of Bohemia (Adam James Lamb) are having an affair. His envy causes friends and allies to scatter, and leads to the unjust banishment of his infant daughter Perdita (Triniti Cruz). Leontes eventually repents following the deaths of Hermione and his son, Mamillius (also Cruz), leaving only the intelligent Paulina (Riley Partin) to challenge him. Sixteen years later, Perdita is grown, having been adopted by an old Shepherd (Drake M. Willis) and falls in love with Polixenes' son Florizel (David Miller). Considered as one of Shakespeare’s final works and often categorized as a problem play, The Winter’s Tale excels in its themes of jealousy, redemption and magical realism.

In her Chicago directing debut, Stella LaGuardia Connelly succeeds in presenting the ambiguity of the play, allowing the audience to reflect on the elements of realism and magic in the play. The usage of the upstairs room at Mrs. Murphy and Sons Irish Bistro ranges from clever to obstructive, making one want to come back and see what they may have missed. Moving the seating between the two acts was also a fun way to keep the audience engaged and present in the play. Recognition must also be given to Connelly for her additional work in choreography and sound design, Hoover for lighting design and fight choreography, and Vira-Mariia Toropova for her work as stage manager, as well as in marketing and props design.

The Winter’s Tale brings a variety of returned and new actors performing in Modern Archaic’s adaptation, with several performers making their debut. The performances vary in their command of Shakespearean verse, with some actors appearing confident while others rush through their lines. The three performers who were the most memorable are Partin (Paulina), Hoover (Leontes) and Matt Hellyer (Antigonous/Autolycus). Partin plays Paulina as a force to be reckoned with, fearless in standing up against tyranny and loyal to those who have earned her trust. After a sudden cast change, Artistic Director Hoover steps into the role of Leontes. With only two weeks of rehearsal, Hoover delivers a performance that captures the subtle transitions from insane jealousy to emotional guilt as Sicilia’s king. Hellyer succeeds in portraying two very different characters, the ill-fated Antigonus and the comical Autolycus. His Act II performance as the kleptomaniac clown provides a lovely fourth-wall break between actor and audience, bringing some much-needed laughter to Shakespeare’s tragic-turned-comedic play.

Since seeing their summer production of The Bacchae, I have been impressed with Modern Archaic’s theatrical works. There is a lot to appreciate about the company’s rendition of The Winter’s Tale. While the production has some uneven moments, particularly in the delivery of Shakespeare’s verse, the company demonstrates a willingness to take risks and approach classical theatre in an unconventional way. With memorable performances and a fun use of its performance space, Modern Archaic is a young company worth keeping an eye on.

The Winter’s Tale performs until November 29th at Mrs. Murphy and Sons Irish Bistro. Performance runs 2 hours including one 10-minute intermission. Tickets and details are found on the company’s website.

Photo Credit: Vira-Mariia Toropova

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