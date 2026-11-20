NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

There have been many moments in my life that I play back in my head and think, ‘What if I had said something else?” or “What if I made a different decision?”. I think that constant questioning of your life decisions, big or small, is just part of being human — and becoming the person you are today. Nick Payne’s Constellation explores that idea of a multiverse based on the decisions we make with a stunning narrative frame centered around one couple whose paths cross, diverge, and reconverge. Under the co-direction of Amber Mandley and Jay Españo, PrideArts reimagines this beautiful story with a thoughtful queer lens that ultimately elevates the story to new dimensions.

In Constellations, we meet two characters — one a quantum physicist, the other a beekeeper — and we re-meet them again and again as they live out the infinite possibilities of how the scenes and the trajectory of their life may play out with the change in tone or word choice or in-the-moment decision, whether it’s a first meeting, a confession, or a chance encounter. However, PrideArts takes this conventionally male-female love story and tells it with two alternating casts, one male-male featuring Jay Españo and Skyler Tipton and one female-female featuring Hannah Green and Shannon Bachelder.

I attended the male-male cast opening, and I was captivated from the moment I entered the theater, the entire atmosphere of the set starry, mythical, and dreamy. The lighting design from Emma Barry, sound design from Ian Zempel, projections from Jason Woodworth-Hou, and hexagonal scenic design from Devin Meseke all contribute to an out-of-worldly vibe that just heightens the staging in the 360-degree black box house layout.

Españo and Tipton bring their all as Manuel and Roland, with so much vulnerability, humor, lightness, and depth to these infinite. They do a beautiful job creating and recreating moments and have an instant chemistry, with intimacy design from Paulina Martz, that has you fully invested in this couple from their first encounter. The very human moments of awkward cringeworthy goofiness balance out the genuine expressions of love and care, even and especially in its most painful and difficult forms, and that’s a balance that Españo and Tipton both portray delicately and honestly.

This show can and will evoke a sense of uncertainty in every choice you’ve ever made in life. Every moment can be life-changing, and the pure vastness of possibilities can be overwhelming. However, seeing this one instance of the evolution of romance and hope — even in its infinite iterations of outcomes – recontextualizes the relativity of our existence and purpose in a story of pure love and heartbreak and love all over again. The proud and bold queer casting just expands this story even more, and Españo and Mandley deserve to be celebrated for this visionary production.

If you’re prone to tears when confronted with heartfelt emotions and contemplative reflections on time, life, and loss, you might want to pack some extra tissues. The concept behind Constellations is already breathtaking and Payne’s writing is already heartwarming and heartwrenching, but PrideArts’s intentional retelling of it with a same-sex couple — and an alternating cast at that — adds so much more depth, beauty, and weight to the concept of a multiverse that makes this a deeply moving must-see production.

PrideArts’s Constellations is running at the Hoover-Leppen Theatre at Center on Halsted (3656 N Halsted St) through December 17, with alternating same-sex cast performances whose schedule you can find online. The show is 80 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $35 for General Admission and $30 for Seniors and Students.

Photo credit: Logan and Candice Conner, Oomphotography

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 5 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone