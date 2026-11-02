Review: MANUAL CINEMA'S FRANKENSTEIN at Studebaker Theater

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Manual Cinema’s Frankenstein has come to life once again, further establishing itself as one of the city’s most thrilling holiday traditions in the shadowy hall of the Studebaker Theater.

For those unfamiliar with the Emmy Award-winning company’s work, Manual Cinema creates unique theatrical experiences by telling compelling, often classic stories through a breathtaking mix of handmade puppetry, practical effects, and onstage sound design. In their rightfully revitalized take on Mary Shelley’s classic novel, the company tells the story of the brilliant Victor Frankenstein and his maligned creation through a series of frame narratives, each with its own style and manner of presentation.

For example, the bookend scenes showing Shelley finding the inspiration (and strength) to begin writing her magnum opus are told using shadow puppets and play, creating a storybook atmosphere that invites audiences into the production while also giving viewers a crash course in Manual Cinema’s unique style of presentation. The puppets, designed by Lizi Breit and director Drew Dir, are impressive technical feats on their own, especially in collaboration with Rasean Davonte Johnson’s intricately choreographed projection design.

The central plot of the novel then takes the form of a silent film, the actors’ eyes rimmed in black makeup that emphasizes the Expressionistic melodrama of the story. As the titular doctor, MC co-artistic director Sarah Fornace isn’t afraid to play up the good doctor’s misplaced madness and almost crippling guilt at violating all known laws of nature. In a less skilled performer’s hands, Victor would be reduced to the popular stereotype of a crazed genius. But, by playing both Victor and Mary Shelley over the course of the evening, Fornace draws a straight line between Shelley’s maternal anxieties and Victor’s tortured sense of responsibility for and to his Creature. That these stories also reflect the Artist’s uncertainty and fear over bringing new forms of creativity into the world makes Fornace’s performance and MC’s Frankenstein a riveting piece of meta-theater that is so sophisticated in its execution as to impress adult audiences while amazing younger spectators less concerned with themes of morality and paternity.

Then there is the central narrative of the Creature itself, its account of its education and growth after escaping Frankenstein’s lab and venturing out into a cold, misunderstanding world. It’s more difficult to describe the style of this segment, a sequence that is more naturalistic, more cinematic in its execution. In a word, it feels the most “real” of the three narratives. Much of this sense of reality is due to Kara Davidson’s gentle, strangely graceful physicality as the Creature. Even in the character’s most violent explosions, Davidson plays the part as a creature of circumstance, a figure struggling to understand the violence of the world into which they have been born. In another shrewd directorial decision, Davidson also plays Victor’s beloved fiance Elizabeth, emphasizing the scientist’s intensely divided passions while also allowing Davidson to demonstrate her impressive theatrical range.

As much as it is an excellently executed play, though, Manual Cinema’s Frankenstein is also a brilliant piece of theater that unapologetically celebrates the vast promise of human creativity and ingenuity, a story of men and monsters that ultimately demonstrates the triumph and mastery of humanity over machines. Mary Shelley would be proud.

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