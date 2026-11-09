My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Porchlight Music Theatre
You can catch Audrey II and the other Skid Row residents at the Biograph Theatre through December 13, 2026
Porchlight Music Theatre kicks off the 2027-2027 with the campy crowd-pleaser Little Shop of Horrors. Artistic Director Michael Weber directs this traditional and intimate staging that puts human-eating plant Audrey II at the center (with set and props design by Jonathan Berg-Einhorn). Porchlight’s cast skillfully delivers Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s catchy score. This production captures the kitschy joy, and the satirical horror, of Little Shop well.
From the moment the Urchins Ronnette (Aneesah Jemei), Chiffon (Donnalesly Fondajo), and Crystal (Kiana Beverly) step on stage, Little Shop is a toe-tapping good time. The five-piece band gives the score a nice richness. Andrew Linden is ultra-dweeby as lonely botanist Seymour Krelborn, who longs for the approval of his adoptive father Mr. Mushnik (Steven McDonagh). Linden nails Seymour’s supreme nerdiness, though he’s too soft-spoken at times. He’s also definitely convincing in his pining for his coworker Audrey (Alina Taber).
Adam Fane is particularly delectable as Audrey’s abusive boyfriend Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. Evidently, the only businesses Skid Row needs are a flower shop and a dentist’s office. Fane portrays Orin as a kind of evil Elvis, both slick and sleazy. It’s a choice that works hilariously well. You could almost be charmed by Fane’s Orin, were it not for his abuse of Audrey and his strange habit of getting high on nitrous oxide. Juwon Tyrel Perry is similarly amusing as the voice of Audrey II. Perry convincingly voices Audrey II’s increasing desire for human flesh (Josh Bernaski operates the Audrey II puppet.)
Taber is the undisputed star of this Little Shop. She makes fantastic character choices as Audrey, and she has the strongest vocals of this company. “Somewhere That’s Green” is perhaps one of the most iconic “I Want” songs in the musical theater catalog, and Taber conveys Audrey’s longing for a fence of real chain link and a disposal in the sink with such earnestness. She also has a gorgeous belt. Taber and Linden also sound great on the famous duet “Suddenly Seymour.” Overall, though, Taber has a much more commanding presence. I was drawn to her every time she took the stage. And Costume Designer Gregory Graham has given her some terrific outfits; Audrey’s penchant for leopard print is a clear and fitting theme.
Porchlight’s Little Shop of Horrors captures the camp, fun, and liveliness of the musical. Just remember: No matter how much fun you’re having, don’t feed the plants.
Porchlight Music Theatre’s Little Shop of Horrors runs through December 13 at the Biograph Theatre, 2433 North Lincoln Avenue.
Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker
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