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Lazy Susan Theatre Co.'s fourth season opener, Our Town, demonstrates the company's ability to transform a classic theatrical piece into something fresh and memorable. Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play captures the beauty of everyday life, bringing audiences laughter, smiles, and ultimately, heartbreak.

The play transports its audience to Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, in the early 20th century. The Stage Manager (Dontaye Albert) guides viewers through the everyday lives of the townspeople — quirky Mrs. Soames (Jean Marie Koon), tragic Simon Stimson (Daniel Martin), loyal Howie Newsome (Artem Kreimer), and the central families, the Gibbses (Timothy Griffin, Lauren Sloane and understudy Maya Schnake) and Webbs (Mark Mendelsohn, Gina Phillips, and Adam J. Sakleh). Our Town also follows Emily Webb (Hannah Loessberg) and George Gibbs (Sam Jones) from childhood to love, marriage, and untimely loss. Through these interconnected lives, the play reminds audiences to appreciate the seemingly ordinary moments that ultimately make life extraordinary.

Executive Director Matthew Masino succeeds in bringing a 1938 script to feel fresh to a 21st century audience while still following what makes Our Town memorable. Jon Yawn's scenic design beautifully complements the minimalist approach while making wonderful use of the Greenhouse Theater Center's stage. A lovely creative choice for this Our Town rendition is the original music by Michael Van Bodegom Smith, performed by Martin on piano and Kreimer on guitar. From the instrumentals to the entire ensemble opening the show with “Take Me Home, Country Road,” the inclusion of original music adds a fresh and heartfelt dimension to the production. Recognition must also be given to Michael Meschbach (lighting design), Ephraim Page (costume design), and Pierce Julian Howard (sound design).

Throughout the performance, you can feel the energy and joy of the entire cast while bringing Our Town to life. As the audience’s guide through the play, Albert gives the Stage Manager volume from joy and vibrancy to subtle gentleness. Sloane and Phillips as the matriarchs of the two main families and command as the stay-at-home mothers keeping their homes running smoothly. Mendelson generates humor as Mr. Webb, especially in a delightfully awkward scene between himself and his future son-in-law. Co-Artistic Director Loessberg and Jones offer a range of innocence, romance and heartbreak as Emily and George, the childhood friends soon-to-be lovers of the story. Their performances will evoke remembrances of being young and tears when tragedy tears them apart. There will not be a dry eye near the end of the play.

Lazy Susan Theatre Co.’s production of Our Town is a lovely reminder of why Thornton Wilder’s play has remained a theatrical classic for generations. There is something special about watching a production which can make an audience laugh, smile, and ultimately reflect on their own lives. With a talented ensemble and a creative approach to the original material, this rendition captures the beauty of the seemingly ordinary moments we often overlook. It is a production that leaves its audience appreciating the little things that make life worth living.

Our Town performs until December 13th at the Greenhouse Theatre Center. Run time is 2 hours and twenty minutes with two 10-minute intermissions. Tickets and details are found on the Lazy Susan Theatre Co. and the Greenhouse Theatre Center websites.

Photo Credit: Mollie Menuck

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