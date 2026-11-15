Review: JK Entertainment's WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID at Greenhouse Theater Center

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It’s always been hard being a woman in a male-dominated world. While much progress has been made (albeit not enough), in the times before Roe v. Wade, the risks were truly immense as women believed they had limited options in the face of danger to their health, safety, and lives. JK Entertainment’s production of When We Were Young and Unafraid, written by Sarah Treem and directed by Lisa Pivaronas, offers a glimpse into that time with a touching and thought-provoking story of survival and solidarity through the power of women and community.

In 1972 on Whidbey Island, Agnes (Laura Fudacz) cares for her 16 year old daughter Penny (played in this performance by Nicole Renée Stocks, understudying the role for Molly Soczka) while running a cozy bed and breakfast that also acts as a safe haven for women escaping abuse. Mary Anne (Olivia Kaye Da Silva) enters through the floorboard entrance with a nasty shiner and some bruises on her face. Also staying there at the B&B is Paul (Tommy Martin), a paying customer who appears aloof, oblivious, and insistent, and Hannah (Danah M. Montgomery), someone looking for work as she searches for a group of revolutionary lesbians. As Agnes does her best to care for others, she must deal with teenage love and rebellion, strong women who can’t quite break free from unhealthy yet familiar tendencies, and everything that comes from being “not political” but still being driven by a personal mission that is inherently political.

The set design for the B&B by Rick Keeley is elaborately designed and proportionally vast, as people walk back and forth across the living room to the kitchen where lots of muffins are baked and coffee brewed. Keeley’s lighting design paired with Michael Incardone’s sound design cast a moonlight glow to create ambiance of sleepless nights and sneaking out against the chirps of crickets, the ticking of clocks, and of course, the brewing of coffee.

There is a deliberative slowness that in the beginning works but over time drags the play on, contributing to a run time that feels slightly long. The conversations and beats feel natural in some scenes and stilted and drawn-out in others. I’m not sure whether it could’ve benefitted from better writing in the script or better direction in this production, but the ensemble still delivers with moments of emotional depth.

Fudacz’s performance grounds and powers the show with her stern care and calm demeanor that is empathetic yet realistic. Agnes does her best to empower the women in her life as she goes about helping women in vulnerable positions, even as those women may be reluctant to accept any help. As she gradually chips away at the problem by focusing not on systems but on the individuals passing through her life, Fudacz holds Agnes’s heart closely guarded from her past traumas that when she does finally explode, it’s particularly gripping. Da Silva plays Mary Anne with vulnerability, hesitance, fear, and strength, and yet her tender and excitable interactions with Penny offer a glimpse into the youthful woman with joy and fun that she used to be. Da Silva wraps the contradictions of her character around her like a shawl, portraying the complicated pain and hurt that is still at odds with her love for her abuser. As the understudy for Penny, Stocks captured the 16-year-old sassy spirit, dramatic all-or-nothing mindset to authority and love, and naivete of life perfectly. While it felt like Hannah and Paul could’ve been developed more fully with better writing and ultimately didn’t add much as characters — with Hannah’s radical energy for women’s liberation mainly contrasting Agnes’s approach and Paul just representing the underlying sleaziness of bumbling, seemingly harmless men that can be revealed at the first hint of rejection — Martin and Montgomery do a great job embracing those roles, offering some comic levity and moments of reflection.

As far as content warnings, the show deals with domestic abuse, sexual assault, and rape. There are clear themes of feminism, independence, sisterhood, and safety, but the ultimate message of the show doesn’t quite land as effectively as I expected. And that may be the point. As much as we may wish for a feel-good ending with certainty and hope, it’s impossible to tie everything up neatly. There is no clean resolution to the complex messiness of human emotions and patterns, no matter how toxic they may seem to outsiders or even with self-awareness. But we recognize the power of the quiet resistance to patriarchy and the humanity of the solidarity between women stuck in tough circumstances — and we just hope that those are enough to each other safe. Even if systems aren’t toppled from one bed and breakfast, lives can still be touched and changed, and this play is a moving portrayal of that persisting strength in women everywhere across time.

JK Entertainment’s When We Were Young and Unafraid runs through November 29, 2026 at the Greenhouse Theater Center’s Up Main Stage (2257 N Lincoln Ave). Individual tickets are priced from $36 - $41. JK Entertainment will donate $1 of every ticket sold to Connections for Abused Women and their Children. The run time is 2 hours and 20 minutes including an intermission.

Photo credit: Jennifer Heim

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