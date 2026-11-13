Review: JERSEY BOYS at Broadway In Chicago

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As the seasons start to change, what better way to warm up with some cozy nostalgia from the greatest hits of The Four Seasons. Jersey Boys premiered on Broadway in 2005, ran through 2017, and is now back on the road with the North American Tour in celebration of its 20th Anniversary year, sharing the timeless music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to audiences and fans old and new.

This jukebox biopic musical, written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, is broken into four acts that correspond to the four seasons, with each band member narrating each season. We start in Spring with Tommy DeVito (Harry Sperduto) getting the band together. He starts out as The Variety Trio with his brother Nick (Ryan Hurley) and bassist Nick Massi (Owen McCredie). Despite a revolving prison door, Tommy soon brings Frankie Castelluccio (Coby Oram) under his wing, with Massi working with him on vocal technique and Frankie deciding on his stage name Valli, complete with ending in a vowel like a true Italian. They try to complete the quartet but cycle through guys who miss the mark, including a silly ape number by Hank Majewski (Sam Joseph). Finally, the missing piece is introduced by none other than the one and only Joe Pesci (Grant Weathington) that he insists with eager excitement is the perfect fit: Bob Gaudio (Peyton Schoenhofer).

We enter Summer, with singer-songwriter Bob taking over the narration. After working with producer and astrology lover Bob Crewe (Andrew Sattler) and numerous band name changes (appropriately credited in the playbill’s musical numbers list), we finally arrive at the band that we now know as The Four Seasons — and they start climbing the charts with “Sherry”, with special thanks to disc jockey Barry Belson (Nicholas Dion Reese).

After the intermission, Nick shares his side of the story in Fall, highlighting some of the conflict in the group that’s been building, such as Tommy’s poor roommate habits and more importantly, the immense debt Tommy’s built up with loan shark Norm Waxman (Ryan Hurley). They call in Italian gang boss Gyp DeCarlo (Jason Winfield) to help, and that’s the start of the end of the original The Four Seasons. As we near the end in Winter, we see how Frankie Valli gets his start as a solo act, despite industry reluctance to take a leap of faith on one of the biggest hits: “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”.

If there’s one thing the Jersey Boys can certainly do, it is sing. You can’t help but smile at the smooth harmonies of Oram, Sperduto, McCredie, and Schoenhofer. Oram’s vocal range and falsettos matched with McCredie’s bass vocals in particular just do something to you, especially when paired with their crisp stage presence and choreography (notably Sperduto’s footwork). They also captured each band member’s distinct personalities, from McCredie’s baritone speaking voice and deadpan line deliveries, Sperduto’s arrogance and determination as the group founder and leader, Schoenhofer’s charismatic business-savvy leadership, and Oram’s embodiment of the lead vocalist who embraced the fame. Jess Goldstein’s costume design with the matching suits is the cherry on top that really brings the act all together.

The story itself feels like the typical rise to fame and internal conflict that eventually leads to the band breaking apart. Despite the phenomenal singing, it was hard to feel particularly invested in the arguments and tension, such as Tommy’s debt plot line. Two of Frankie’s partners, Mary Delgado (Eliza Levy) and Lorraine (Alexis Aponte), brought refreshing energy to the stage as they held their own and knew their worth in a male-dominated world in the 60s. Unfortunately, their characters in the show felt underdeveloped and mainly served the typical “life is hard on the road and family and love pay the price” trope in the few scenes they had without actually adding much to the story. As a result, the end of Frankie’s relationships and the introduction of Frankie’s daughter Francine (Sarah Coleman) in Winter lacked the emotional impact it could’ve had. That oversight in the writing does not take away from the strong performances onstage, especially as Levy, Aponte, and Coleman all delivered a great rendition of “My Boyfriend’s Back” as The Angels.

The simple yet versatile set design from Klara Zieglerova consisted of a metal staircase and some bridge scaffolding that was effectively used, especially as different members of the orchestra joined onstage for various songs, with Brett Beiersdorfer on drums spending the most time as part of The Four Seasons as his drumset stand is pushed and turned around in between scenes. Howell Binkley’s lighting design and Michael Clark’s LED backgrounds do a lot in establishing the setting and providing comic-like graphics and animations. A couple songs also include projections of archival audience clips reacting to real The Four Seasons performances, along with a live video feed of the stage that is a fun way of mimicking the studio TV feel from the 60s.

Whether you grew up with their music or simply recognize the bigger hits, The Four Seasons has touched a whole generation and beyond. Jersey Boys effectively evokes a sense of nostalgia while telling the story of the band’s trials and triumphs, all set to the unforgettable soundtrack that is impeccably performed by this ensemble.

Jersey Boys plays Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre through November 22, 2026. The show runs 2 hours and 30 minutes including an intermission.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

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