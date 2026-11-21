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Hubbard Street Dance Chicago presents its Fall Series at Steppenwolf Theatre now through Sunday November 22. This year, the Fall Series features two world premiere performances, as well as one return outing. The eclectic program proved to be illustrative of the company’s technical strength, though the individual pieces varied in success.

The first piece on the bill was the world premiere of Paulina Street Passage, with choreography by Bob Fosse and Linda Haberman. Haberman is the Director of Concert Dance Development & Co-Artistic Director of the FOSSE® Forward Initiative with The Verdon Fosse Legacy. Paulina Street Passage is the inaugural work from this Initiative, which aims to commission new works that blend the signature Fosse dance vocabulary and the theatrical storytelling present in Fosse and Verdon’s work with new choreography and fresh narratives. The piece included choreography from several Fosse works, as well as new choreography and a new story from Haberman, who was also responsible for assembling the work as a whole.

Paulina Street Passage was pure musical theatre, quoting not only Fosse’s own work but a whole ream of other musical theatre and movie musical references: a Fosse-like stand in (Andrew Murdock) rehearses a group of dancers in instantly recognizable snaps, hip circles, and slouchy walks (it’s giving the opening of A Chorus Line, or perhaps Fosse’s own All That Jazz); from the ensemble emerges a muse clad all in black (Morgan Clune) who captures his interest. The two engage in a soft-shoe pad de deux, as the muse quickly picks up not just the choreography but also the unique idiosyncrasies and style of the maestro (it’s giving 42nd Street, Damn Yankees, and Singin’ in the Rain). After a few stylish divertissements from the company, it’s time for the maestro to move on, leaving the muse behind to lead the work and carry the legacy forward on her own terms.

Hubbard Street has been developing a relationship with The Verdon Fosse Legacy for a few years now and working specifically with Haberman, who is the preeminent steward of his style and choreography. On the whole, the company executed the high-energy jazz well, but the full expression of Fosse’s specific wit and edge remained elusive. There were a few notable excepts; Clune was excellent as the female lead, exhibiting razor sharp isolations and a great sense of timing. And in the ensemble my eye was constantly drawn to Bianca Melidor, who seemed fully dropped in to the aesthetic, performing all the slouchy edges with a drollness that felt innate.

Seeing Fosse’s work produced with excellent dancers is always welcome, and I imagine as the company continues to perform Paulina Street Passage they will deepen their sense of the particulars of the style and choreography. I look forward to seeing the piece again, and to seeing how the FOSSE® Forward Initiative expands the interpretation of Fosse’s work beyond the realms of classic musical theatre jazz dance in future pieces.

Morgan Clune (Center) and the Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Company in Paulina Street Passage.

If Paulina Street Passage provided a real stylistic challenge for the Hubbard Street Company, the second piece of the evening, Fernando Hernando Magadan’s Lumina, played almost too neatly to the company’s contemporary dance strengths. Magadan noted in the program his desire to create a “high-energy, virtuosic dance piece that taps into the infectious power of movement and rhythm.” I have no doubt that the company was having a ball executing the athletic lifts and high-octane acrobatics of the choreography, but even with such a cacophony of stage business happening, little made an impression. At one point, two dancers engaged in an athletic duet narrated their own inner monologues aloud, which was an interesting idea, though they were barely audible above the musical score. All in all, while the dancing looked dynamic and slick, the piece felt unfinished and Madadan uncertain of exactly how he hoped to engage the audience beyond an appreciation for the virtuosity of Hubbard Street’s company.

In the final slot of the evening, Resident Artist at Hubbard Street and prolific choreographer Azure Barton provided a goldilocks work. Her LubDub, named for the sound of the two valves of the heart contracting, premiered in Hubbard Street’s 2026 Spring Series and is presented here for a return outing. From the opening moments, the company is pushed through a series of playful, funny, tense, and exhilarating expressions of the literal functions of the heart: constricting, pulsing, fluttering, pumping, tweaking. Barton is masterful at creating visual tension: the opening image of the dancers in a singular line facing towards center, tilted against one another in perfect balance, static but full of imminent possibility to explode into movement, was thrilling. She also finds sly moments of humor. I particularly loved the occasional malfunctioning of an individual dancer, like when Clune suddenly broke from the roving ensemble pack to fall to her back and spasm all the way offstage.

Another highlight was a twitchy duet for Jaqueline Burnett and Shota Miyoshi. The two swapped in and out of a series of tricky upside down lifts, one partner aloft while the other held them suspended, fluttering around stage on relevé in a sort of winding, frenetic shuffle, before switching the roles of lifter and lifted, all in constant motion. Here the company was in its element, stylistically at home but challenged through the relentless particulars of Barton’s unique choreographic vision. It was an expert performance of an intriguing new work.

Photos by Michelle Reid

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