Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Red Orchid Theatre

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A Red Orchid Theatre opens its 34th season exploring the theme of “world on fire”, a theme perfectly captured in the Chicago premiere of Will Arbery’s semi-autobiographical work. Directed by dado, Heroes of the Fourth Turning is a chilling, intense drama pulling the curtain back and holding a mirror up to conservatism and white Christian America. Talk about a world on fire, right?

Set in Wyoming in 2017, we meet a group of four friends reuniting to celebrate their beloved mentor Gina (Kirsten Fitzgerald) becoming president of their former Catholic college. The gathering is hosted by Justin (Nate Santana), who opens the play by hunting a deer. He has a tender relationship with Emily (Magdalena Dalzell), who experiences chronic pain from a disease that caused her to move back after working in Chicago. There’s Teresa (Isa Grofsorean), who lives in New York, loves Steve Bannon, writes for a right-wing publication, and is convinced a war is imminent. Kevin (Beck Nolan), the alcoholic fool of the group, is also the most confused and questioning, demanding that the small talk make way for big drunken conversations about spiritual hauntings and why Catholicism necessitates conservatism. Throughout the night, the messiness of life, faith, politics, and relationships come to a head in this heart pounding drama that offers a thrilling glimpse into the extreme ideologies, discourse, and conclusions that beat in the heart of America.

The cast of “heroes” delivers an electrifying performance, each member in this ensemble absolutely stellar and compelling in their embodied portrayal of these complicated characters who feel so real — real in their beliefs, reasonings, judgments, and relationships to each other and the broader world. They are all experiencing pain, whether physical, emotional, intellectual, spiritual, or existential. We get to see how they let that pain shape their approach to life, especially in the contrast between these characters — Teresa’s fire against Emily’s warmth; Justin’s stoicism against Kevin’s chaos.

Grofsorean nails the fast-paced intellectualizing patter as she traps people in debates they can’t win, couching Teresa’s hateful right-wing rhetoric and logic behind her poised, self-righteous stature as her combative nature is always on the attack. While Kevin offers much comic relief, Nolan’s performance of the lost alcoholic trying to make sense of the world and his place and purpose in it is so nuanced and layered that it adds extra weight to the absurd lines and screams and expressions that solicit much-needed laughs. When Gina finally arrives, Fitzgerald’s presence brings a natural sense of authority, respect, and old-school conservatism that lets her hold her own against Teresa’s arguments and need to impress in a generational argument of extremes. Santana’s Justin is reserved, measured, and contained — all a mask for his own uncertainties. As Emily, through her soft vocal inflections and small moments of enduring pain, Dalzell shows a gentle tenderness to love and care, open to debate and understanding and not rushing to shut others out or demonize them based on their politics. And yet, it is Emily’s final explosive and soul-gripping monologue as the unrelenting darkness and pain in her comes to a head that will leave you breathless.

The intimate and immersive layout of the Red Orchid Theater, originally frigid when you walk in like the cold Wyoming night, transports you right to the backyard with them. The lighting design by Josiah Croegaert illuminates the heroes in darkness, capturing the passage of time under the light of the night sky. The pitch black transitions in Justin’s opening scene are particularly foreboding of what’s to come, especially as the deer blood stains on the porch continue to haunt Justin, a physical reminder of the eerie violence that underlies the entire night. Grant Sabir’s scenic design has an impressive amount of detail and craft — from crushed cans scattered around the yard to the interior that we only catch glimpses of as people come in and out of the house. There is an ethereal, unsettling atmosphere to the whole set, heightened by Ethan Korvne’s composition with the sounds of the Wyoming wilderness and the deeply troubled soul.

Without an intermission, there’s no time to catch your breath as you might feel uncomfortable, tense, or even repulsed at the candor of beliefs being discussed. Arbery’s sharp writing is masterful in inviting us to engage with these ideas without acting as an explicit endorsement of those ideas. With its off-Broadway premiere in 2019, the show takes place in 2017 one week after the Unite the Right rally and Charlottesville riot. They mention President Trump who was just elected to his first term, and yet so much has happened since this was first written and performed. Watching the show after the 2026 midterm elections does alleviate some of the feelings of despair, but the warning and message remains the same. The political landscape is ever-changing, but Arbery’s script, dado’s direction, and this ensemble’s haunting performance all come together for a wickedly brilliant and curious show that speaks what is true for many people that, whether they are part of the silent majority or the raucous minority, cannot be ignored — and we cannot look away.

A Red Orchid Theatre’s production of Heroes of the Fourth Turning runs through December 6, 2026 at 1531 N. Wells St. The show is two hours with no intermission. General admission tickets are $55 including the processing fee.

Photo credit: Evan Hanover

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone