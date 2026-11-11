Review: Ego Death's YEAR ONE at Greenhouse Theater Center

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Ego Death Theatre Collective enters its third season with a timely production of Year One, written by Eric Gernand and directed by Enrico Spada, exploring how strong the bonds of familial love are when put to the test against blind loyalty, nationalism, and complacency.

Single mother and doctor Anna (Catherine Councell) who lives at home with her mother-in-law Rosemary (Laura Jones Macknin) and 18-year-old son Peter (Jason Pavlovich), who is dating Claudia (Vanessa Copeland). Anna’s brother Max (Rafael Gray López) is a war veteran who has recently moved in with them. We meet all five characters as they gather around the table to celebrate with some cake that Anna brings out. What starts as judgment about where the cake is purchased turns into a nationalist dogwhistle — and things only descend from there as questions about loyalty and love collide.

Year One is a period piece, but the period is unspecified in all of the show’s synopsis and notes from the director and playwright. At the end of the cake scene not quite 10 minutes into the show, you finally learn through a jarring sequence where and when the play is set. I’m hesitant to spoil those details here, as I think that reveal — established relatively early on — offers a powerful twist that puts the show into focus and sets the characters in motion, especially if you’re not expecting it. Theater-goers curious about specifics can find that information in other reviews, but this review will remain spoiler-free, especially as the themes are universal and parabolic of our current times.

At the end of the day, these characters are flawed, struggling to understand the world and their identity within it. It’s an intergenerational story, with Anna caught in the middle of youthful fervor from Peter and Claudia and traditional acceptance from Rosemary. Max is on the other side of the extreme, his fiery spirit of resistance strong, especially given his personal stake in what he believes is right vs. wrong. Councell drives the play forward with grace and anguish, even if her background and motivations aren’t fully developed as a doctor, widow, sister, and mother. Pavlovich and López share a particularly stirring scene that is staged in a way that contrasts and compels. Even their different mottos, “The future belongs to us” and “To the future we create”, embody the difference in philosophies on how they view their purpose and what they may need to fight for or simply deserve.

Stage managed by Maggie Sullivan, the simple house interior set design allows for some dramatic scene transitions. The lighting design by Alex Branka adds a lot to the black box stage placing characters in the shadow or the spotlight that creates the right amount of tension. Amanda Hoople’s costumes do a great job of toeing the line between being appropriate for the period and being general enough from the start that, if you’re unaware of the setting, they don’t reveal anything drastic.

The parallels to modern day are striking, a cautionary tale about extreme nationalism. Especially before the setting is revealed, several lines in the beginning hint to it being a play possibly set in the present. The ending is gripping in the most heartbreaking way, as Councell does a beautiful job capturing the pain, disappointment, and inner turmoil as she wrestles with the values she tried to instill in Peter and the unshakeable love she must feel for her son regardless. Because this show is ultimately about love — love for family, both blood and chosen; love for people that society says you can’t love; love for your neighbors; love for your country — and how you choose to let that love shape and dictate your beliefs and your life.

Ego Death’s production of Year One plays at Greenhouse Theater Center’s Studio 44 (2257 N Lincoln Ave) through November 22, 2026. The show runs 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $29 including the service charge.

Photo credit: JonMarie Johnson

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