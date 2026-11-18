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In Engines and Instruments of Flight, playwright Calamity West pays loving and deeply intertextual homage to the making of an American theater classic: Angels In America by Tony Kushner. In keeping with the majestic name of Angels In America’s two parts, this work likewise has a long-winded full title: Engines and Instruments of Flight: A Fantastic In Three Acts By Calamity West. (Yes, the playwright’s byline is in the title). The piece transports audiences into West’s vision of Tony Kushner’s masterwork, though the ensemble of six distinctly tell viewers not to think about Tony Kushner at the show’s top as a disclaimer.

Engines and Instruments of Flight charts a journey back to 1986 New York City. Tony has writer’s block. And the social dynamics of his writers’ group are complicated and tangled. The play’s action swings between the complex friendships in the writer’s group, and Tony’s own writing process. Though the more Tony actually sits down to write the blurrier the lines between life and art become. West’s play deliciously depicts the vicious cycle of art imitating life imitating art...and so on.

I can’t state strongly enough that understanding and enjoying this play entirely relies on your familiarity with Angels In America. At a minimum, you need to have read Kushner’s original scripts. If you’ve seen either or both parts staged, even better. Otherwise, it’s akin to a game of telephone; you’ll only understand dribs and drabs of what’s going on. And trust me that none of the genuinely funny humor will land, either. That’s not a knock, but it’s a critical caveat to appreciating the work.

At the top of the play, Tony (Niko Kourtis) has recently been dumped by Henry (Raphael Diaz). Henry is close friends with Eleanor (Mary Williamson), who’s part of Tony’s writing group. She’s also dating fellow member William (Julian Hester). Gene (Johnard Washington), who’s recently returned to the group after starting a new career as a nurse, strongly suspects William’s hiding deep in the closet. Oh, and Calvin (Andrew Burden Swanson) has a massive crush on Mary.

Roughly half of the play’s scenes showcase snapshots of life among the members of the writers’ group and how Tony navigates his friendships and spats with them all.



The “fantasia” concept comes onto the scene in the other half: West’s Tony finds himself haunted by some familiar characters...and Angels in America fans will be tremendously amused to see them. I don’t want to spoil details, but West uses this device to brilliantly portray the concept of a writer who seemingly loses control of his pen. Once Tony starts working on this new play, the characters reveal themselves and their journeys to him.

Williamson absolutely shines as one of these manifestations. While the role of Eleanor is straightforward, she has the opportunity to use her tremendous comedic and broad character chops. I don’t want to spoil the surprise, but her performance in this role is genuinely the best part of this production. She’s hilarious, and she embodies the persona of this manifestation to a tee.

Diaz, Hester, and Swanson also make amusing appearances as other figments of Tony’s imagination.

The interweaving of these two narrative threads works well, though I think the bits eventually overstay their welcome. It’s a great joy to watch Tony engage with his manifestations, but some of those conversations linger past effectiveness. Likewise, I think West’s script contains a few too many quotidian scenes from the writer’s group members. The concepts, the structure, and the inventiveness are all here, but this play didn’t need to be literally as long as Angels In America: Part One for the exercise to be effective.



Likewise, I think West’s desire to end the play with a neat bow led, ironically, to a clunky ending. The final scene between the writer’s group members is treacly. Tony’s not a sentimental man, and the set up was a little too maudlin and didn’t feel true to the characters.



Directed by Jonathan Berry, the acting across the board is superlative. Kourtis is really lovable as Tony. He embodies the quintessential grumpy playwright; you root for him even when his actions alienate his friends. As I mentioned, Williamson is always a treat on stage; her fantasia role is a showstopper. Washington has a great balance between warmth and bite as Gene; he’s not afraid to put Tony in his place. Swanson plays Calvin as a prototypical nerd; the choice works well. He’s particularly funny running his lines to understudy Richard III in an Off-Off-Broadway production.

West took a big, original swing with Engines and Instruments of Flight. It’s a loving and enjoyable tribute to Tony Kushner and Angels In America. But Angels in America is truly one of a kind; West set her bar here. This work is inventive and never boring, but this story needs more refinement. To quote Angels in America, “The great work begins.” There’s so much potential and enjoyment here, but the play still feels unfinished and prime for further revision. But that’s exactly part of what the piece explores: The artistic process truly never ends. Art can continue to be edited and refined and reinterpreted, even after publication (or, in this case, after being staged for an audience.)

Engines and Instruments of Flights plays at Jackalope Theatre in The Broadway Armory Park, 5917 North Broadway, through December 19, 2026. Tickets are $20-$45 with student and Edgewater resident discounts available.

Photo Credit: Joel Maisonet/Maisonet Photography

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