Review: Ballets Jazz Montréal's DANCE ME: THE MUSIC OF LEONARD COHEN at The Auditorium

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On Saturday evening Ballets Jazz Montréal made their Chicago debut performing Dance Me: The Music of Leonard Cohen. The evening was billed as a tribute to Montréal’s “greatest musical ambassador”, and indeed the program was suffused with Cohen: his music, his lyrics, his signature trilby hat, and in many moments, his voice itself, singing the melancholic, circumspect, and wry songs that so many people have come to love.

Cohen’s iconic aesthetic and the sheer power of his own singing and speaking presence oftentimes completely overshadowed the dance onstage Saturday night. Co-choreographers Andonis Foniadakis, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Ihsan Rustem seemed tentative as to how movement might deepen or illuminate the incisive power of Cohen’s own work. As such, the piece conveyed the deep love and admiration of a tribute, but despite the technical prowess of the company’s dancing I found the overall impression to be strangely vacant considering the richness of Cohen’s art.

Perhaps that richness, instinctively an asset, actually formed the primary challenge of setting dance to Cohen’s catalogue. Add the audible presence of the man himself to the myriad onstage references in the stage design, and the choreography became almost tertiary. To be clear, the Ballets Jazz Montréal company was exemplary in its execution. The movement vocabulary synthesized contemporary and jazz idioms, with a good dose of ballet and plenty of acrobatics thrown in. The tempos were mostly unrelenting, as the dancers pooled in and out of formations with aggressive liquidity, and duets morphed into small ensembles and back into featured solos with constant churn. The result was high energy and occasionally striking, but mostly the numbers melded into one another without leaving a distinct impression.

There were a few moments when the dance and the stage design married to capture some of that Cohen ambivalence and humor. An early standout sequence, set to Boogie Street, found a languid sexiness in the pull of passive debauchery. And in Tower of Song, the cheeky leg isolations of the company were accompanied by multiplying projections of red lips mouthing along the lyrics, invoking the cynical commercial pressures exerted on artists to inflate, reduce, isolate, and strip artistic work down for parts. In other places, the lighting design and production (Cédric Delorme-Bouchard and Simon Beetschen) provided sharp isolation of select dancer body parts or served as a blinding backdrop to the recurring patterns of walking and pivoting the company returned to throughout, faces briefly illuminated before receding back into anonymity in dance and life. Other scenic conceits were less successful: the projection design generally felt somewhat superfluous and the recurring motif of a martial arts aikido stick seemed disconnected from the choreography and style of the work.

The overall feeling was one of relentless stimulation: constant acrobatic contemporary dance, an onslaught of visual touchpoints, and then Cohen’s voice itself. The overabundance of stage business combined with the lack of variety in the choreography meant that in nearly every instance, the music became the most compelling artistic element onstage. The production itself seemed to even concede as much when it came to two of Cohen’s most famous works: So Long, Marianne and the ubiquitous Hallelujah were sung live onstage by members of the company, with no accompanying dance. This choice felt like a shrug, only underlining the superfluousness of the choreography in invoking Cohen’s magic alchemy.

Gustavo Barros and Madeleine Salhany in Dance Me: The Music of Leonard Cohen.

There was one thrilling exception to my sense of emotional reserve and disconnect, and that was a 4 minute duet to Cohen’s Suzanne. The section opened with Cohen in voiceover describing the origins of the song, acknowledging the true moment and specific details that inspired and color the lyrics, while also gently chiding the listener for reading straight autobiography into the work. From this introduction dancers Gustavo Barros and Madeleine Salhany stepped into the hazy gridded light, evoking a dusty late afternoon. Barros lifted Salhany aloft, where she remained for the duration of the duet, falling and reaching, sometimes bracing herself against Barros and muscling her way atop his shoulders, sometimes allowing him to dip her towards the ground and float her in his outstretched arms, but never setting foot on the ground. The simplicity of the conceit and the beauty of these two dancers working through the push and pull of opposition called back to everything sacred and profane in Cohen’s lyrics, and evoked the tender, tentativeness of a deep understanding between two people, held delicately at just the slightest remove from the harshness of reality. This was the moment where Cohen’s strange loveliness was reflected and refracted through the prism of moving bodies. I wish Dance Me had spent more time delving into the emotional murkiness of Leonard Cohen and less time simply invoking the man onstage. Stripping back the slickness and the theatrics for the unvarnished and human would serve as the ultimate tribute to this singular artist.

Photography by Jose Calvo.

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