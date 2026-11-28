Review: BLUE MAN GROUP: A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE at CIBC Theatre
The touring show runs through December 13, 2026
The Blue Man Group is bringing their silent blue-skinned whimsy wrapped up in holiday festivity to the CIBC Theatre with their touring show, A New Holiday Surprise. The famous Blue Man trio — who on this tour is made up of Gareth Hinsley, Jason McLin, Etahn Golub, Maxim Jean, or Zack Buell — come ready with familiar stunts, from marshmallow tosses to painting with drums to audience involvement to banging on custom contraptions.
The best parts of the show were the drumming using pipes. Two candy cane pipes that change pitch when extended or retracted is simple yet wondrous. The Blue Men then use paddles on xylophone-esque PVC pipes to play a rich medley of Christmas songs. Once the Spirit — played by Mackenna Tolfa or Indigo Smith — joins in with a captivating drumset, it ramps the show up to a new level, though it does overbear the sounds of the pipes at that point. I ultimately wished there were more of the creative and inventive drumming and percussion that electrified the crowd.
The different non-drumming gimmicks are pretty disconnected, with the show lacking a cohesive narrative frame, despite it loosely offering one. The show starts with a TV playing a series of 1950s-style commercials (with a nice local nod to Chicago, as Gimbal’s Annual Holiday Special is changed to Kimball’s) that goes on longer than it should, especially as the show started 20 minutes after the curtain time. I appreciated them exploring the sounds of everyday noises and objects, creating a groovy rhythm from something as simple as eating popcorn. There are a couple recurring bits with a menacing Elf on the Shelf and some presents, but they ultimately don’t land in creating a comprehensive show. Many bits involve audience participation, though some are seemingly more absurd than others. Be prepared for some scathing, possibly uncomfortable eye contact as they make their way through the aisle to find their participants. And make sure you arrive on time to avoid the late arrivals bit that puts the spotlight on actual late patrons.
The decorated manor equipped with a fireplace and Christmas tree designed by Scott Adam Davis brings the festive energy, as does the full audience dance party and giant inflatable ornament balls tossed around the orchestra house. It’s a show for all ages, and one that, if you’re familiar with the Blue Man Group, delivers no shortage of familiar spectacle. At the end of the day, the show is entertaining but also baffling at moments — and depending on the person, the baffling part could be precisely what makes the show entertaining.
Blue Man Group’s A New Holiday Surprise will play Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.) through December 13, 2026. The show is 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets range from $39-$120.
Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds
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