My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Review: ANNIE at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Production runs through January 10
After 50 years, the sun is still out….
Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace is offering Annie for the holiday season. It is hard to believe that the world premiere was at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut in 1976 and opened on Broadway in 1977. She is 50 years old. The book was written by Thomas Meehan with lyrics by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. Director Scott Weinstein has recreated this story with an amazing cast and an orchestra which fills the house with those memorable songs. I had forgotten the emotional aspect of this story. The talented ensemble of young actors portraying the orphans is an absolute joy to watch. Their energy is infectious. Annie is played by Emerson Mae Clark in her Drury Lane debut. Especially touching was her interaction with Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks (Anand Nagraj giving a very in depth portrayal) and his assistant Grace Farrell (Allison Sill). Then there is Miss Hannigan (Kelly Felthous in all her villainous glory), her conman brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily St. Regis (wonderful singing, dancing and comedy by Jackson Evans and Amanda Walker) round out the villains in Annie’s life. The story is about Annie trying to find her parents who left her at the orphanage as a baby. Daddy Warbucks enlists the help of President Franklin Roosevelt (Ron E. Rains) to find her parents. Annie runs away where she immediately befriends a dog named Sandy. She also has soup with inhabitants of a Hooverville under the 59th Street Bridge. This wonderful ensemble of adults also portrays Oliver Warbucks’ employees, other citizens of NYC and the cabinet of FDR. Quick costume changes are also involved!
The anticipated moments in Annie are the singing of Tomorrow and Annie’s appearance at the top of the stairs in Warbucks’ home in red dress and her coiffed red hair. Tomorrow was specifically written in response to what our nation was feeling in 1974. Strouse and Charnin felt this song would uplift our spirits and he was right. This song still stirs deep emotions. Annie’s adoption and transformation at the end of the show, which includes being reunited with Sandy, fills us with hope. There are some very poignant moments between Warbucks and Annie. Warbucks has discovered there is more to life than acquiring wealth. He has been missing someone to share his life with. This little redheaded girl changes everything for him and he is thrilled. You can feel the much needed love between Warbucks and Annie.
Scenic director TijanaBjelajac along with the lighting designed by Jose Santiago really evokes the feeling of 1933 America. The NYC number is filled with brilliant light and wonderful marquees. A feast for the eyes, ears and senses. Mara Blumenfeld’s costumes are so incredibly authentic. Mara Greer’s choreography was filled with high energy. The orphans dance to You’re Never Fully Dressed brought some of the loudest applause. Easy Street with Miss Hannigan, Rooster and Lily is always a favorite. The orchestra under the superb direction of Christopher Sargent filled the theatre with the sounds of old friends. This is a wonderful production for both adults and children. It will fill you with happiness. Sometimes an optimistic 11 year redheaded girl is all you need. You will find her, and her dog, at the Drury Lane Theatre.
After 50 years, the sun is still out….
Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace is offering Annie for the holiday season. It is hard to believe that the world premiere was at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut in 1976 and opened on Broadway in 1977. She is 50 years old. The book was written by Thomas Meehan with lyrics by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. Director Scott Weinstein has recreated this story with an amazing cast and an orchestra which fills the house with those memorable songs. I had forgotten the emotional aspect of this story. The talented ensemble of young actors portraying the orphans is an absolute joy to watch. Their energy is infectious. Annie is played by Emerson Mae Clark in her Drury Lane debut. Especially touching was her interaction with Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks (Anand Nagraj giving a very in depth portrayal) and his assistant Grace Farrell (Allison Sill). Then there is Miss Hannigan (Kelly Felthous in all her villainous glory), her conman brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily St. Regis (wonderful singing, dancing and comedy by Jackson Evans and Amanda Walker) round out the villains in Annie’s life. The story is about Annie trying to find her parents who left her at the orphanage as a baby. Daddy Warbucks enlists the help of President Franklin Roosevelt (Ron E. Rains) to find her parents. Annie runs away where she immediately befriends a dog named Sandy. She also has soup with inhabitants of a Hooverville under the 59th Street Bridge. This wonderful ensemble of adults also portrays Oliver Warbucks’ employees, other citizens of NYC and the cabinet of FDR. Quick costume changes are also involved!
The anticipated moments in Annie are the singing of Tomorrow and Annie’s appearance at the top of the stairs in Warbucks’ home in red dress and her coiffed red hair. Tomorrow was specifically written in response to what our nation was feeling in 1974. Strouse and Charnin felt this song would uplift our spirits and he was right. This song still stirs deep emotions. Annie’s adoption and transformation at the end of the show, which includes being reunited with Sandy, fills us with hope. There are some very poignant moments between Warbucks and Annie. Warbucks has discovered there is more to life than acquiring wealth. He has been missing someone to share his life with. This little redheaded girl changes everything for him and he is thrilled. You can feel the much needed love between Warbucks and Annie.
Scenic director TijanaBjelajac along with the lighting designed by Jose Santiago really evokes the feeling of 1933 America. The NYC number is filled with brilliant light and wonderful marquees. A feast for the eyes, ears and senses. Mara Blumenfeld’s costumes are so incredibly authentic. Mara Greer’s choreography was filled with high energy. The orphans dance to You’re Never Fully Dressed brought some of the loudest applause. Easy Street with Miss Hannigan, Rooster and Lily is always a favorite. The orchestra under the superb direction of Christopher Sargent filled the theatre with the sounds of old friends. This is a wonderful production for both adults and children. It will fill you with happiness. Sometimes an optimistic 11 year redheaded girl is all you need. You will find her, and her dog, at the Drury Lane Theatre.
After 50 years, the sun is still out….
Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace is offering Annie for the holiday season. It is hard to believe that the world premiere was at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut in 1976 and opened on Broadway in 1977. She is 50 years old. The book was written by Thomas Meehan with lyrics by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. Director Scott Weinstein has recreated this story with an amazing cast and an orchestra which fills the house with those memorable songs. I had forgotten the emotional aspect of this story. The talented ensemble of young actors portraying the orphans is an absolute joy to watch. Their energy is infectious. Annie is played by Emerson Mae Clark in her Drury Lane debut. Especially touching was her interaction with Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks (Anand Nagraj giving a very in depth portrayal) and his assistant Grace Farrell (Allison Sill). Then there is Miss Hannigan (Kelly Felthous in all her villainous glory), her conman brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily St. Regis (wonderful singing, dancing and comedy by Jackson Evans and Amanda Walker) round out the villains in Annie’s life. The story is about Annie trying to find her parents who left her at the orphanage as a baby. Daddy Warbucks enlists the help of President Franklin Roosevelt (Ron E. Rains) to find her parents. Annie runs away where she immediately befriends a dog named Sandy. She also has soup with inhabitants of a Hooverville under the 59th Street Bridge. This wonderful ensemble of adults also portrays Oliver Warbucks’ employees, other citizens of NYC and the cabinet of FDR. Quick costume changes are also involved!
The anticipated moments in Annie are the singing of Tomorrow and Annie’s appearance at the top of the stairs in Warbucks’ home in red dress and her coiffed red hair. Tomorrow was specifically written in response to what our nation was feeling in 1974. Strouse and Charnin felt this song would uplift our spirits and he was right. This song still stirs deep emotions. Annie’s adoption and transformation at the end of the show, which includes being reunited with Sandy, fills us with hope. There are some very poignant moments between Warbucks and Annie. Warbucks has discovered there is more to life than acquiring wealth. He has been missing someone to share his life with. This little redheaded girl changes everything for him and he is thrilled. You can feel the much needed love between Warbucks and Annie.
Scenic director TijanaBjelajac along with the lighting designed by Jose Santiago really evokes the feeling of 1933 America. The NYC number is filled with brilliant light and wonderful marquees. A feast for the eyes, ears and senses. Mara Blumenfeld’s costumes are so incredibly authentic. Mara Greer’s choreography was filled with high energy. The orphans dance to You’re Never Fully Dressed brought some of the loudest applause. Easy Street with Miss Hannigan, Rooster and Lily is always a favorite. The orchestra under the superb direction of Christopher Sargent filled the theatre with the sounds of old friends. This is a wonderful production for both adults and children. It will fill you with happiness. Sometimes an optimistic 11 year redheaded girl is all you need. You will find her, and her dog, at the Drury Lane Theatre.
After 50 years, the sun is still out….
Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace is offering Annie for the holiday season. It is hard to believe that the world premiere was at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut in 1976 and opened on Broadway in 1977. She is 50 years old. The book was written by Thomas Meehan with lyrics by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. Director Scott Weinstein has recreated this story with an amazing cast and an orchestra which fills the house with those memorable songs. I had forgotten the emotional aspect of this story. The talented ensemble of young actors portraying the orphans is an absolute joy to watch. Their energy is infectious. Annie is played by Emerson Mae Clark in her Drury Lane debut. Especially touching was her interaction with Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks (Anand Nagraj giving a very in depth portrayal) and his assistant Grace Farrell (Allison Sill). Then there is Miss Hannigan (Kelly Felthous in all her villainous glory), her conman brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily St. Regis (wonderful singing, dancing and comedy by Jackson Evans and Amanda Walker) round out the villains in Annie’s life. The story is about Annie trying to find her parents who left her at the orphanage as a baby. Daddy Warbucks enlists the help of President Franklin Roosevelt (Ron E. Rains) to find her parents. Annie runs away where she immediately befriends a dog named Sandy. She also has soup with inhabitants of a Hooverville under the 59th Street Bridge. This wonderful ensemble of adults also portrays Oliver Warbucks’ employees, other citizens of NYC and the cabinet of FDR. Quick costume changes are also involved!
The anticipated moments in Annie are the singing of Tomorrow and Annie’s appearance at the top of the stairs in Warbucks’ home in red dress and her coiffed red hair. Tomorrow was specifically written in response to what our nation was feeling in 1974. Strouse and Charnin felt this song would uplift our spirits and he was right. This song still stirs deep emotions. Annie’s adoption and transformation at the end of the show, which includes being reunited with Sandy, fills us with hope. There are some very poignant moments between Warbucks and Annie. Warbucks has discovered there is more to life than acquiring wealth. He has been missing someone to share his life with. This little redheaded girl changes everything for him and he is thrilled. You can feel the much needed love between Warbucks and Annie.
Scenic director TijanaBjelajac along with the lighting designed by Jose Santiago really evokes the feeling of 1933 America. The NYC number is filled with brilliant light and wonderful marquees. A feast for the eyes, ears and senses. Mara Blumenfeld’s costumes are so incredibly authentic. Mara Greer’s choreography was filled with high energy. The orphans dance to You’re Never Fully Dressed brought some of the loudest applause. Easy Street with Miss Hannigan, Rooster and Lily is always a favorite. The orchestra under the superb direction of Christopher Sargent filled the theatre with the sounds of old friends. This is a wonderful production for both adults and children. It will fill you with happiness. Sometimes an optimistic 11 year redheaded girl is all you need. You will find her, and her dog, at the Drury Lane Theatre.
After 50 years, the sun is still out….
Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace is offering Annie for the holiday season. It is hard to believe that the world premiere was at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut in 1976 and opened on Broadway in 1977. She is 50 years old. The book was written by Thomas Meehan with lyrics by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. Director Scott Weinstein has recreated this story with an amazing cast and an orchestra which fills the house with those memorable songs. I had forgotten the emotional aspect of this story. The talented ensemble of young actors portraying the orphans is an absolute joy to watch. Their energy is infectious. Annie is played by Emerson Mae Clark in her Drury Lane debut. Especially touching was her interaction with Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks (Anand Nagraj giving a very in depth portrayal) and his assistant Grace Farrell (Allison Sill). Then there is Miss Hannigan (Kelly Felthous in all her villainous glory), her conman brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily St. Regis (wonderful singing, dancing and comedy by Jackson Evans and Amanda Walker) round out the villains in Annie’s life. The story is about Annie trying to find her parents who left her at the orphanage as a baby. Daddy Warbucks enlists the help of President Franklin Roosevelt (Ron E. Rains) to find her parents. Annie runs away where she immediately befriends a dog named Sandy. She also has soup with inhabitants of a Hooverville under the 59th Street Bridge. This wonderful ensemble of adults also portrays Oliver Warbucks’ employees, other citizens of NYC and the cabinet of FDR. Quick costume changes are also involved!
The anticipated moments in Annie are the singing of Tomorrow and Annie’s appearance at the top of the stairs in Warbucks’ home in red dress and her coiffed red hair. Tomorrow was specifically written in response to what our nation was feeling in 1974. Strouse and Charnin felt this song would uplift our spirits and he was right. This song still stirs deep emotions. Annie’s adoption and transformation at the end of the show, which includes being reunited with Sandy, fills us with hope. There are some very poignant moments between Warbucks and Annie. Warbucks has discovered there is more to life than acquiring wealth. He has been missing someone to share his life with. This little redheaded girl changes everything for him and he is thrilled. You can feel the much needed love between Warbucks and Annie.
Scenic director TijanaBjelajac along with the lighting designed by Jose Santiago really evokes the feeling of 1933 America. The NYC number is filled with brilliant light and wonderful marquees. A feast for the eyes, ears and senses. Mara Blumenfeld’s costumes are so incredibly authentic. Mara Greer’s choreography was filled with high energy. The orphans dance to You’re Never Fully Dressed brought some of the loudest applause. Easy Street with Miss Hannigan, Rooster and Lily is always a favorite. The orchestra under the superb direction of Christopher Sargent filled the theatre with the sounds of old friends. This is a wonderful production for both adults and children. It will fill you with happiness. Sometimes an optimistic 11 year redheaded girl is all you need. You will find her, and her dog, at the Drury Lane Theatre.
After 50 years, the sun is still out….
Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace is offering Annie for the holiday season. It is hard to believe that the world premiere was at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut in 1976 and opened on Broadway in 1977. She is 50 years old. The book was written by Thomas Meehan with lyrics by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. Director Scott Weinstein has recreated this story with an amazing cast and an orchestra which fills the house with those memorable songs. I had forgotten the emotional aspect of this story. The talented ensemble of young actors portraying the orphans is an absolute joy to watch. Their energy is infectious. Annie is played by Emerson Mae Clark in her Drury Lane debut. Especially touching was her interaction with Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks (Anand Nagraj giving a very in depth portrayal) and his assistant Grace Farrell (Allison Sill). Then there is Miss Hannigan (Kelly Felthous in all her villainous glory), her conman brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily St. Regis (wonderful singing, dancing and comedy by Jackson Evans and Amanda Walker) round out the villains in Annie’s life. The story is about Annie trying to find her parents who left her at the orphanage as a baby. Daddy Warbucks enlists the help of President Franklin Roosevelt (Ron E. Rains) to find her parents. Annie runs away where she immediately befriends a dog named Sandy. She also has soup with inhabitants of a Hooverville under the 59th Street Bridge. This wonderful ensemble of adults also portrays Oliver Warbucks’ employees, other citizens of NYC and the cabinet of FDR. Quick costume changes are also involved!
The anticipated moments in Annie are the singing of Tomorrow and Annie’s appearance at the top of the stairs in Warbucks’ home in red dress and her coiffed red hair. Tomorrow was specifically written in response to what our nation was feeling in 1974. Strouse and Charnin felt this song would uplift our spirits and he was right. This song still stirs deep emotions. Annie’s adoption and transformation at the end of the show, which includes being reunited with Sandy, fills us with hope. There are some very poignant moments between Warbucks and Annie. Warbucks has discovered there is more to life than acquiring wealth. He has been missing someone to share his life with. This little redheaded girl changes everything for him and he is thrilled. You can feel the much needed love between Warbucks and Annie.
Scenic director TijanaBjelajac along with the lighting designed by Jose Santiago really evokes the feeling of 1933 America. The NYC number is filled with brilliant light and wonderful marquees. A feast for the eyes, ears and senses. Mara Blumenfeld’s costumes are so incredibly authentic. Mara Greer’s choreography was filled with high energy. The orphans dance to You’re Never Fully Dressed brought some of the loudest applause. Easy Street with Miss Hannigan, Rooster and Lily is always a favorite. The orchestra under the superb direction of Christopher Sargent filled the theatre with the sounds of old friends. This is a wonderful production for both adults and children. It will fill you with happiness. Sometimes an optimistic 11 year redheaded girl is all you need. You will find her, and her dog, at the Drury Lane Theatre.
After 50 years, the sun is still out….
Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace is offering Annie for the holiday season. It is hard to believe that the world premiere was at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut in 1976 and opened on Broadway in 1977. She is 50 years old. The book was written by Thomas Meehan with lyrics by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. Director Scott Weinstein has recreated this story with an amazing cast and an orchestra which fills the house with those memorable songs. I had forgotten the emotional aspect of this story. The talented ensemble of young actors portraying the orphans is an absolute joy to watch. Their energy is infectious. Annie is played by Emerson Mae Clark in her Drury Lane debut. Especially touching was her interaction with Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks (Anand Nagraj giving a very in depth portrayal) and his assistant Grace Farrell (Allison Sill). Then there is Miss Hannigan (Kelly Felthous in all her villainous glory), her conman brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily St. Regis (wonderful singing, dancing and comedy by Jackson Evans and Amanda Walker) round out the villains in Annie’s life. The story is about Annie trying to find her parents who left her at the orphanage as a baby. Daddy Warbucks enlists the help of President Franklin Roosevelt (Ron E. Rains) to find her parents. Annie runs away where she immediately befriends a dog named Sandy. She also has soup with inhabitants of a Hooverville under the 59th Street Bridge. This wonderful ensemble of adults also portrays Oliver Warbucks’ employees, other citizens of NYC and the cabinet of FDR. Quick costume changes are also involved!
The anticipated moments in Annie are the singing of Tomorrow and Annie’s appearance at the top of the stairs in Warbucks’ home in red dress and her coiffed red hair. Tomorrow was specifically written in response to what our nation was feeling in 1974. Strouse and Charnin felt this song would uplift our spirits and he was right. This song still stirs deep emotions. Annie’s adoption and transformation at the end of the show, which includes being reunited with Sandy, fills us with hope. There are some very poignant moments between Warbucks and Annie. Warbucks has discovered there is more to life than acquiring wealth. He has been missing someone to share his life with. This little redheaded girl changes everything for him and he is thrilled. You can feel the much needed love between Warbucks and Annie.
Scenic director TijanaBjelajac along with the lighting designed by Jose Santiago really evokes the feeling of 1933 America. The NYC number is filled with brilliant light and wonderful marquees. A feast for the eyes, ears and senses. Mara Blumenfeld’s costumes are so incredibly authentic. Mara Greer’s choreography was filled with high energy. The orphans dance to You’re Never Fully Dressed brought some of the loudest applause. Easy Street with Miss Hannigan, Rooster and Lily is always a favorite. The orchestra under the superb direction of Christopher Sargent filled the theatre with the sounds of old friends. This is a wonderful production for both adults and children. It will fill you with happiness. Sometimes an optimistic 11 year redheaded girl is all you need. You will find her, and her dog, at the Drury Lane Theatre.
After 50 years, the sun is still out….
Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace is offering Annie for the holiday season. It is hard to believe that the world premiere was at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut in 1976 and opened on Broadway in 1977. She is 50 years old. The book was written by Thomas Meehan with lyrics by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. Director Scott Weinstein has recreated this story with an amazing cast and an orchestra which fills the house with those memorable songs. I had forgotten the emotional aspect of this story. The talented ensemble of young actors portraying the orphans is an absolute joy to watch. Their energy is infectious. Annie is played by Emerson Mae Clark in her Drury Lane debut. Especially touching was her interaction with Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks (Anand Nagraj giving a very in depth portrayal) and his assistant Grace Farrell (Allison Sill). Then there is Miss Hannigan (Kelly Felthous in all her villainous glory), her conman brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily St. Regis (wonderful singing, dancing and comedy by Jackson Evans and Amanda Walker) round out the villains in Annie’s life. The story is about Annie trying to find her parents who left her at the orphanage as a baby. Daddy Warbucks enlists the help of President Franklin Roosevelt (Ron E. Rains) to find her parents. Annie runs away where she immediately befriends a dog named Sandy. She also has soup with inhabitants of a Hooverville under the 59th Street Bridge. This wonderful ensemble of adults also portrays Oliver Warbucks’ employees, other citizens of NYC and the cabinet of FDR. Quick costume changes are also involved!
The anticipated moments in Annie are the singing of Tomorrow and Annie’s appearance at the top of the stairs in Warbucks’ home in red dress and her coiffed red hair. Tomorrow was specifically written in response to what our nation was feeling in 1974. Strouse and Charnin felt this song would uplift our spirits and he was right. This song still stirs deep emotions. Annie’s adoption and transformation at the end of the show, which includes being reunited with Sandy, fills us with hope. There are some very poignant moments between Warbucks and Annie. Warbucks has discovered there is more to life than acquiring wealth. He has been missing someone to share his life with. This little redheaded girl changes everything for him and he is thrilled. You can feel the much needed love between Warbucks and Annie.
Scenic director TijanaBjelajac along with the lighting designed by Jose Santiago really evokes the feeling of 1933 America. The NYC number is filled with brilliant light and wonderful marquees. A feast for the eyes, ears and senses. Mara Blumenfeld’s costumes are so incredibly authentic. Mara Greer’s choreography was filled with high energy. The orphans dance to You’re Never Fully Dressed brought some of the loudest applause. Easy Street with Miss Hannigan, Rooster and Lily is always a favorite. The orchestra under the superb direction of Christopher Sargent filled the theatre with the sounds of old friends. This is a wonderful production for both adults and children. It will fill you with happiness. Sometimes an optimistic 11 year redheaded girl is all you need. You will find her, and her dog, at the Drury Lane Theatre.
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