"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: ALL THE WORLD at Northlight Theatre
Northlight's debut production in its new home runs through December 20, 2026
Lovers of theater and hopeless romantics alike are sure to find Northlight Theatre’s world premiere production of Lauren M. Gunderson’s All The World a delightful evening spent in Northlight’s new home in Evanston. Directed by Jessica Thebus, the play gives viewers a look at what happens behind-the-scenes of some of our favorite theater productions, all with a sprinkle of romance and charm that makes this an instant love story for the books.
Walking into the new Northlight Theatre house, viewers are ironically transported backstage into a green room — a beautiful and realistic set designed by Jack Magaw with lightning by JR Lederle, costumes by Raquel Adorno, and sound design by Andre Pluess. We follow the journey of two actors, Ros (Alejandra Escalante) and Jake (Ryan Hallahan). Ros’s pre-show ritual — listening to rap music while dancing in the mirror — is disrupted by a frazzled Jake, the understudy in A Christmas Carol who has been unexpectedly thrust into the leading role of Mr. Cratchit last minute. As they establish a rapport and trust before opening night, you can easily see the chemistry and sparks between the two actors. From there, projections designed by A Inn Doo transition us through different nights in the theater company, shifting from productions of As You LIke It, Pride & Prejudice, Much Ado About Nothing, Our Town, and full circle to the next year’s A Christmas Carol.
Under the decorated direction of Jessica Thebus, Alejandra Escalante and Ryan Hallahan do an expert job of capturing the magic and yearning of a friends-to-lovers story arc. They take viewers on an extremely believable journey through the hopes, excitements, and letdowns of falling in and out of love, and the complications that come with mixing business and pleasure. The slight glances and subtle shifts in body language will leave viewers feeling like they are the ones falling in love. Their easygoing nature backstage is often juxtaposed by brief glances into their highly professional acting arsenals as we see them run lines together and give each other feedback for the various productions. Escalante’s strong Shakespearean credits shine in the brief runthrough of Much Ado About Nothing, while Hallahan performs a famous part of Jaques’s speech in As You Like It that gives meaning behind the play’s title: “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players / They have their exits and their entrances…”
Gunderson’s writing perfectly captures the precarious nature of a budding romance, and audience members can’t help but be fully enraptured in their relationship. References to inner workings of acting, from “thank you 5”s to pre-show rituals to the casual riffing off of classic lines, will be sure to tickle any actors or those familiar with theater productions. The in-show season is so perfectly curated that any lover of classics will surely appreciate the line-up.
The play also feels tangibly realistic — the type of voyeurism that makes reality TV so successful. With only two actors throughout the entire play, All The World does a fantastic job creating a believable world outside of the green room, from election night anxiety to surprise visits from exes. Stage managed by Julie Jachym, the attention to detail throughout the production is noticeable, as the stage managers come on after each scene to make the green room feel lived in and swap out the nightly bouquet from Ros’s biggest supporter, her reverend-and-theater-fanatic father. There is something quite smart and meta about having actors who are so intimately familiar with this dynamic portray it for us, something Escalante and Hallahan lean into fabulously. It’s an aspect of theater that audiences can easily overlook: the ways in which an actor’s life offstage inevitably informs their performances. It’s a lovely reminder that the actors we watch are people too, with their own lives, experiences, and relationships that follow them onto the stage.
All The World is a charming love letter to theater, acting, and life, both onstage and off. If you’re looking for a feel-good comedic romance that will give you a new perspective on old classics and the world of theater in general, definitely add All the World into your holiday planning to close out the year.
All the World runs through December 20, 2026, at the new Northlight Theatre home in Downtown Evanston (1012 Church Street). Tickets start at $35.
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
A Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
|
Adirondack Chair Circle
Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater (10/22-12/06)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
When We Were Young and Unafraid
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/12-11/29)
|
for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf
eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/08-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Flying Monkeys
Redtwist Theatre Company (12/06-1/17)
|
Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center for the Arts (3/19-3/19)
|
Boy Band Review: Boy Band Christmas
The Hemmens Cultural Center (12/19-12/19)
|
Maybe Happy Ending
James N. Nederlander (1/05-1/17)
|
Las Locas Comedy Presents: Chingona Comedy Hour - December 2026
Laugh Factory (12/03-12/03)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.