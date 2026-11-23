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Lovers of theater and hopeless romantics alike are sure to find Northlight Theatre’s world premiere production of Lauren M. Gunderson’s All The World a delightful evening spent in Northlight’s new home in Evanston. Directed by Jessica Thebus, the play gives viewers a look at what happens behind-the-scenes of some of our favorite theater productions, all with a sprinkle of romance and charm that makes this an instant love story for the books.

Walking into the new Northlight Theatre house, viewers are ironically transported backstage into a green room — a beautiful and realistic set designed by Jack Magaw with lightning by JR Lederle, costumes by Raquel Adorno, and sound design by Andre Pluess. We follow the journey of two actors, Ros (Alejandra Escalante) and Jake (Ryan Hallahan). Ros’s pre-show ritual — listening to rap music while dancing in the mirror — is disrupted by a frazzled Jake, the understudy in A Christmas Carol who has been unexpectedly thrust into the leading role of Mr. Cratchit last minute. As they establish a rapport and trust before opening night, you can easily see the chemistry and sparks between the two actors. From there, projections designed by A Inn Doo transition us through different nights in the theater company, shifting from productions of As You LIke It, Pride & Prejudice, Much Ado About Nothing, Our Town, and full circle to the next year’s A Christmas Carol.

Under the decorated direction of Jessica Thebus, Alejandra Escalante and Ryan Hallahan do an expert job of capturing the magic and yearning of a friends-to-lovers story arc. They take viewers on an extremely believable journey through the hopes, excitements, and letdowns of falling in and out of love, and the complications that come with mixing business and pleasure. The slight glances and subtle shifts in body language will leave viewers feeling like they are the ones falling in love. Their easygoing nature backstage is often juxtaposed by brief glances into their highly professional acting arsenals as we see them run lines together and give each other feedback for the various productions. Escalante’s strong Shakespearean credits shine in the brief runthrough of Much Ado About Nothing, while Hallahan performs a famous part of Jaques’s speech in As You Like It that gives meaning behind the play’s title: “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players / They have their exits and their entrances…”

Gunderson’s writing perfectly captures the precarious nature of a budding romance, and audience members can’t help but be fully enraptured in their relationship. References to inner workings of acting, from “thank you 5”s to pre-show rituals to the casual riffing off of classic lines, will be sure to tickle any actors or those familiar with theater productions. The in-show season is so perfectly curated that any lover of classics will surely appreciate the line-up.

The play also feels tangibly realistic — the type of voyeurism that makes reality TV so successful. With only two actors throughout the entire play, All The World does a fantastic job creating a believable world outside of the green room, from election night anxiety to surprise visits from exes. Stage managed by Julie Jachym, the attention to detail throughout the production is noticeable, as the stage managers come on after each scene to make the green room feel lived in and swap out the nightly bouquet from Ros’s biggest supporter, her reverend-and-theater-fanatic father. There is something quite smart and meta about having actors who are so intimately familiar with this dynamic portray it for us, something Escalante and Hallahan lean into fabulously. It’s an aspect of theater that audiences can easily overlook: the ways in which an actor’s life offstage inevitably informs their performances. It’s a lovely reminder that the actors we watch are people too, with their own lives, experiences, and relationships that follow them onto the stage.

All The World is a charming love letter to theater, acting, and life, both onstage and off. If you’re looking for a feel-good comedic romance that will give you a new perspective on old classics and the world of theater in general, definitely add All the World into your holiday planning to close out the year.

All the World runs through December 20, 2026, at the new Northlight Theatre home in Downtown Evanston (1012 Church Street). Tickets start at $35.

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 5 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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