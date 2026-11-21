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A Midsummer Night’s Dream, one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, receives its finest revival yet at Chicago Shakespeare Theater this holiday season. The production, running in repertory with the equally impressive The Winter's Tale, runs through January 3 at CST’s Jentes Family Courtyard Theater.

For those few audience members whose high school or college instructors neglected to assign a play with jokes and dramatic devices that still hold up centuries later, A Midsummer Night’s Dream begins with a tumultuous, almost deadly love triangle. The Athenian woman Hermia (Felicia Oduh) is in love with Lysander (Dan Haller) and plans to elope with him even though her father has pledged her to Demetrius (Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta). Complicating matters further, Hermia’s close friend Helena (Grace Steckler) is desperately in love with Demetrius, and so she tells him of Hermia and Lysander’s plan to run off in the hopes of winning his favor. As the four youths venture off into the woods in search of true love and happiness, they become unwitting pawns in the equally fraught jealousies of fairies, sprites, and a troupe of amateur actors.

One of the benefits of doing two plays in repertory, as CST is now undertaking for the first time in the institution’s storied history, is that–if seeing both productions–audiences experience the thrill of seeing actors play wildly diverging roles. For example, Chiké Johnson, who is so stern but loving as King Polixenes in The Winter’s Tale, gets to stretch his comedic talents as the domineering actor Nick Bottom. Like all the performers in CST’s ensemble, Johnson has a natural deftness in handling Shakespeare’s language, finding humor in each line in such a way that even the youngest audience members will grasp nearly every joke. More impressively, he does this while wearing prosthetic teeth for half the show (if you know, you know; if you don’t, you’re in for a treat). Similarly, Jessica Dean Turner, who I found to be profoundly moving as the tragically maligned Queen Hermione in Winter’s Tale, gives a glamorous yet hilarious performance as the fairy queen Titania. Turner appears to be trying to make up for the tears she compels in The Winter’s Tale by giving audiences equal measures of laughter here, not only succeeding but outdoing herself line for line and beat for beat. Even when relegated to the background of some scenes, Turner is electric in her comedic instincts, turning a silent moment with a stuffed donkey into the play’s most underrated comedic bit.

But A Midsummer Night’s Dream also allows a new generation of Chicago Shakespeare actors to get their just recognition and demonstrate their undeniable talent. Funnily enough, two plays whose inciting incidents are based in intergenerational conflict end up being the perfect vehicle for showing productive collaboration between cohorts from all ages.

Haller, having already shown himself to be a clownish delight as the young shepherd in Winter’s Tale, also proves that he can be a compelling romantic lead, displaying a charm and sweetness as Lysander that complements Oduh’s enamoring innocence and nicely contrasts with her surprising ferocity. Ortiz-Villacorta, who so gamingly plays the two-dimensional lover Prince Florizel in Winter’s Tale, is allowed to expand his range and talents as Demetrius, giving a performance so charismatic in its bravado and physical humor that he makes arguably the least likeable of the four lovers into a character worth rooting for.

Like Ortiz-Villacorta, Steckler is given short shrift in A Winter’s Tale as, alternately, a lady-in-waiting and a mute shepherdess. No doubt this is due to the limited availability of youthful roles in Shakespeare’s late romance, but it’s a joy to watch Steckler be trusted not only as a romantic lead but also as a comedic actress in her own right. For example, Edward Hall’s energetic direction has the couples running through nearly every level of the Courtyard Theater, and Steckler gets some of the biggest laughs and round of applause of the evening with her “death-defying” stunt work. She also pairs wonderfully with Oduh, and the actresses believably sell the two women’s journey from close friends to jealous enemies and back again to the point where magical intervention hardly seems necessary.

And then there’s Patty Roache.

If you are already familiar with Roache’s work through Babes with Blades Theater Company or–like me–their show-stealing turn in Blank Theater Company’s Sweet Charity, you’ll need no convincing that Roache’s take as the playful fairy Puck is the performance of their career that you’ve been waiting for. If you’ve never before seen Patty Roache before in any capacity (you poor reader), you can do no better than by being introduced to their talent here. Forgive the pun, but Roache’s sense of puckish anarchy is what gives this Midsummer its sense of otherworldly magic and wonder. Whether adding new life to Shakespeare’s most memorable couplets or committing to bits of physical comedy that wouldn’t be out-of-place in a Looney Toons short, Roache proves themself to be the heart and soul of the show without ever pulling focus from their fellow performers. They enhance this production’s sense of joy in every scene and send you off into the night air with a smile on your face and hope in your heart. My only real complaint is that Roache’s early appearances are occasionally upstaged by aerial silk stunts that, while formidable, don’t otherwise add much to the overall production.

I have quibbles about other creative aspects of this Midsummer: Michael Pavelka’s costumes have no clear unified aesthetic here and the forest scenes feel out-of-place in the towering gray walls that double as King Polixenes’s palace in Winter’s Tale.

But those feel like such insignificant matters when the most titanic project of Artistic Director Edward Hall’s tenure has now been successfully executed by a troupe of the best actors in the city. See one play. See them both. But it is a serious disservice to yourself as a patron of the arts to not witness this thrilling new chapter for Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 4 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 5 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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