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Kokandy Productions has taken a huge leap of faith in their first play production of Anthony Burgess’ A Clockwork Orange: A Play with Music. Written by the same author of the 1962 dystopian novel, Kokandy takes the audience on a wild ride filled with movement, music, color and wonderful storytelling that would make Burgess proud. Not for the faint of heart, A Clockwork Orange will entertain fans of the book and the 1971 Kubrick film, as well as lovers of horror, dark British humor, and dystopian fiction.

In a disturbing, futuristic Britain, we follow Alex DeLarge (Reilly Oh) and his vicious band of Droogs – Pete (Hannah Atman), Georgie (Jamille Calixte) and Dim (Ben Harmon). Sadistic, unapologetic Alex finds enjoyment in violence, sex, and Beethoven. However, an attempted robbery takes a turn for the worse with Alex being abandoned by his Droogs and convicted for murder. After two years of imprisonment, Alex is selected to participate in an experimental treatment known as the Ludovico Technique. This form of aversion therapy comes at a cost: it robs Alex of his free will, leaving him physically ill at even the thought of committing an act of violence. While Alex's transformation may seem like a step toward rehabilitation, it raises a much bigger question: can someone truly become a better person when they no longer have a choice?

Derek Van Barham is having a busy year simultaneously directing A Clockwork Orange on the Chopin Theatre Mainstage, Sunday in the Park with George in the Chopin Downstairs Studio, and the remounted Jekyll & Hyde with Broadway in Chicago. He succeeds in delivering the audience and company into the intense, claustrophobic atmosphere of Clockwork’s dystopian world which feels unsettling and seductive. G. "Max" Maxin IV outdoes himself with an impressive lighting design that transforms the space, making the venue feel expansive and colorful. Eric Luchen’s scenic design is like a dark, avant-garde painting you cannot tear your eyes away from seeing. Choreographer Breon Arzell, intimacy director Kirsten Baity, and fight director Lana Whittington collaborate wonderfully together making Clockwork’s movement appear energetic and dangerous. Rachel Sypniewski’s costumes, Keith Ryan’s wig design and Syd Genco’s makeup design (Genco also performs as Governor) balance well in the play’s nightmarish setting – including the punk rock-like costuming and fantastic eye make-up which differs for each performer.

The Clockwork Orange cast hosts a series of energetic actors who make the audience feel every musical note, punch and sweat felt in this performance. Oh gives a physical, spine-chilling portrayal as Alex. Transforming from ruthless, cocky gang leader to devastating victim of state conditioning, the audience feels front and center to Oh’s performance, who hardly leaves the stage. Genco, Collin Callahan (Minister), Robert Hunter Bry (Mr. Deltoid) and Lizzie Williams (Brodsky) are haunting as the governmental figures who are prominent to the Ludovico Technique’s experiments. As Alex’s violent Droogs, Antman, Calixte and Harmon are flawless in their stunning choreography and wavering loyalty of Alex’s controlling leadership. Jaiden Lindsey and Tommy Thams both give emotional but humorous performances - Lindsey as a victim of Alex’s heinous crimes and chaplain attempting to send the character in the right direction. Complemented by Sean Ellis’ musical direction and Matt Reich’s sound design, the cast brings an infectious energy to the stage, breathing new life into the original songs and Burgess’ script.

Kokandy Productions redefines the cult classic of A Clockwork Orange with fresh theatrics and a visual performance that will stay with audiences long after leaving the theatre. Van Barham and the company embrace the absurdity, violence, and dark humor of Burgess’ story while finding creative ways to bring its dystopian world to life. As this production draws the company’s 2026 season to a close, one cannot help but be excited for the exciting musical experience Kokandy Productions will bring in their next season and beyond.

A Clockwork Orange: A Play with Music performs until January 10, 2027 at the Chopin Theatre Mainstage. Run time is 100 minutes with no intermission. Tickets and information are found on Kokandy Productions and the Chopin Theatre websites.

Photo Credit: Evan Hanover

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 5 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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