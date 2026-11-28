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For the 49th annual production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, The Goodman has outdone themselves with the holiday classic adaptation by Tom Creamer, directed by Malkia Stampley. Featuring Tim Hopper as Scrooge, this timeless show brings the Christmas spirit alive with spectacular set design, inspired staging, and a brilliant ensemble.

Tim Hopper had big shoes to fill as the newest Ebenezer Scrooge at The Goodman, and he gives a rich and stirring performance to a revered character, capturing the full transformation of Scrooge perfectly without feeling like a caricature. Hopper’s interpretation of Scrooge felt lived-in and thoughtful, vulnerable and emotional, full and nuanced. He balances the stingy grumpiness of the character with comedic timing that turns Scrooge into the complex human that we know and love for Christmas. It was a truly wonderful performance, and he deserves all the flowers for the way he embodied the regret and reflection that comes with Scrooge’s redemption arc.

After a haunting visit from the Ghost of Jacob Marley (Gavin Lawrence), Scrooge embarks on his journey to find not just his Christmas spirit, but his humanity. The three subsequent ghosts we meet are all larger than life in their own ways, magnified by Heidi Sue McMath’s costume design. The Ghost of Christmas Past (Rae Gray) is ethereal flying through the air, Ghost of Christmas Present (Lachrisa Grandberry) is fabulous — the likes of which you’ve never seen — and Ghost of Christmas Future (Chris Khoshaba) is ominous in its silent yet harrowing presence.

An exceptional element from this production is the incorporation of American Sign Language. Robert Schleifer who plays Mr. Fezziwig is a Deaf Actor, and as he signs with unbridled enthusiasm and understanding, Jyreika Guest says his lines as his daughter, Maxine Fezziwig. The charming opening number already warms you up for the show ahead, but the intentional sprinkling of ASL for certain lines in that song and throughout the show is a nice touch that speaks to the inclusivity and universality of theater. During Fezziwig’s Christmas gathering, groups sing several verses in different languages, a heartwarming celebration of culture and festivity.

The entire ensemble of Goodman veterans and newcomers alike perfectly encapsulates the contagious holiday joy and cheer that is inevitable, despite their poor living conditions, a stark contrast to Scrooge’s miserly outlook and behavior. As Bob Cratchit, Jon Hudson Odom is endearing. When paired with Helen Joo Lee’s warm performance as Mrs. Cratchit, the two portray a beautiful loving family. The children in this production are also spectacular, especially Sanjana Suraj’s Goodman debut as Tiny Tim who instantly warms your heart with irresistible charm and innocence and hope.

With original music composed by Andrew Hansen and music direction by Gregory Hirte, the musicians, Hirte, Elleon Dobias, Brian A. Goodwin, and Benjamin Heppner, fill the stage with the melodies of Christmas, entertaining dialogue and comedic beats in between their beautiful instrumentals. The entire production value is an excellent spectacle, with extremely impressive set design by Todd Rosenthal, layered sound design by Pornchanok Kanchanabanca, and captivating lighting design by Keith Parham. The spooky elements are phenomenally spooky — sure to engrain this show in a child’s mind, like a cherished yet haunting memory that feels like a dream.

If there is ever a time where we could use a reminder of the fact that we need each other, it is now. In his remarkable Scrooge debut, Hopper and the entire ensemble bring to life the human empathy and connection that comes from family and community. It’s impossible to leave the theater without feeling completely overwhelmed by the sheer amount of pure joy, and that’s precisely what makes this show a holiday classic.

Keep the Chicago Christmas traditions going with this exceptional production from The Goodman. A Christmas Carol at Goodman Theatre (170 N. Dearborn) runs through December 31, 2026. The runtime is 2 hours and 15 minutes with an intermission.

Photo credit: Hugo Hentoff and Boris Martin

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