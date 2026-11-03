 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Raue Center Will Present HEY THERE: THE MUSIC OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY with Kait Auburn

Kait Auburn will bring Rosemary Clooney's signature style to the Raue Center stage in a tribute to her musical legacy.

By:
Raue Center Will Present HEY THERE: THE MUSIC OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY with Kait Auburn

Celebrate the timeless music and enduring charm of one of America's most beloved vocalists when Raue Center For The Arts will present Hey There: The Music of Rosemary Clooney on Saturday, January 30, 2027, at 1 p.m.

Rosemary Clooney captured the hearts of generations with her warm, expressive voice, unforgettable standards, and iconic role as Betty in the holiday classic White Christmas. Now, actress and vocalist Kait Auburn brings Clooney's signature style and sparkling personality to the stage in a nostalgic celebration of her remarkable musical legacy.

Known for her performances in regional productions of Anything Goes, Legally Blonde, Cabaret, and more, Auburn channels Clooney's unmistakable sound with the support of a talented backing trio. Audiences can look forward to beloved favorites including 'Mambo Italiano,' 'Hey There,' 'Tenderly,' and 'Come On-a My House,' along with the timeless melodies that defined an era.

Whether revisiting cherished memories or discovering these classic songs for the first time, Hey There: The Music of Rosemary Clooney offers an inviting afternoon of music, nostalgia, and timeless entertainment.

RaueNOW Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee! Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Raue Center For The Arts
Upcoming Shows
Bourbon Country
Bourbon Country
11/6 - 11/6/2026
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
11/7 - 11/7/2026
Recent Articles
American English to Celebrate New Year's Eve With Beatles Tribute at Raue Center
American English to Celebrate New Year's Eve With Beatles Tribute at Raue Center
11/2/2026
THE LAST WALTZ Tribute to Rock's Legendary Farewell Comes to Raue Center
THE LAST WALTZ Tribute to Rock's Legendary Farewell Comes to Raue Center
10/28/2026

Local Shows
Adirondack Chair Circle in Chicago Adirondack Chair Circle
Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater (10/22-12/06)
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift in Chicago Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
Million Dollar Quartet in Chicago Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
The Christmas Carol in Chicago The Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna in Chicago Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
When We Were Young and Unafraid in Chicago When We Were Young and Unafraid
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/12-11/29)
for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf in Chicago for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf
eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/08-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Next Fall in Chicago Next Fall
St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (2/05-2/28)
Radical Futures in Chicago Radical Futures
The Factory Theater (10/09-11/21)
Las Locas Comedy Presents: Chingona Comedy Hour - November 2026 in Chicago Las Locas Comedy Presents: Chingona Comedy Hour - November 2026
Laugh Factory (11/06-11/06)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets