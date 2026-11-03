Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Raue Center Will Present HEY THERE: THE MUSIC OF ROSEMARY CLOONEY with Kait Auburn
Kait Auburn will bring Rosemary Clooney's signature style to the Raue Center stage in a tribute to her musical legacy.
Celebrate the timeless music and enduring charm of one of America's most beloved vocalists when Raue Center For The Arts will present Hey There: The Music of Rosemary Clooney on Saturday, January 30, 2027, at 1 p.m.
Rosemary Clooney captured the hearts of generations with her warm, expressive voice, unforgettable standards, and iconic role as Betty in the holiday classic White Christmas. Now, actress and vocalist Kait Auburn brings Clooney's signature style and sparkling personality to the stage in a nostalgic celebration of her remarkable musical legacy.
Known for her performances in regional productions of Anything Goes, Legally Blonde, Cabaret, and more, Auburn channels Clooney's unmistakable sound with the support of a talented backing trio. Audiences can look forward to beloved favorites including 'Mambo Italiano,' 'Hey There,' 'Tenderly,' and 'Come On-a My House,' along with the timeless melodies that defined an era.
Whether revisiting cherished memories or discovering these classic songs for the first time, Hey There: The Music of Rosemary Clooney offers an inviting afternoon of music, nostalgia, and timeless entertainment.
RaueNOW Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee! Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL.
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