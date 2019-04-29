Prop Thtr's BEHOLD, A PALE HORSE Begins July 5

Prop Thtr concludes its 2018-19 season with BEHOLD, A PALE HORSE, a joyous, tragic, raucous celebration of queer loneliness devised with the Ensemble and directed by Lucky Stiff. This new, immersive experience will play July 5 - August 11, 2019 at at 3502 N. Elston Ave. (near Kedzie and Addison) in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. Casting will be announced shortly. Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 15 at www.propthtr.org. The press opening is Monday, July 8 at 8 pm.

BEHOLD, A PALE HORSE is an interactive campfire story taking audiences along on the final journey of the one remaining unicorn on earth. Leaving the safe bubble of her forest, the unicorn encounters Medusa, Frankenstein, and other misunderstood mythical creatures from literature, and along the way she asks: what does it mean to be a human or a monster? What does family mean when your real family is beyond reach? When you're lost in the woods, who helps you find your way? Featuring the music of Johnny Cash, Smashing Pumpkins, and Kenny Loggins (among others), this genre-defying performance is a joyful, tragic, raucous celebration of queer loneliness.

About the Director

Lucky Stiff has worked previously as a director, performance artist, choreographer and playwright. The founding artistic director of Red Egg Theater in Santa Cruz, CA, they also served for five years as Assistant to the Artistic Director and Intern Coordinator at Shakespeare Santa Cruz and directed Machiavelli's The Mandrake there in 2012. They are currently an MFA in Directing Candidate at Northwestern University. Selected theater and dance work at: San Jose Repertory Theater's Emerging Artist Lab (A Country Doctor, adapted from Kafka), City Lights Theatre Company (Abraham Lincoln's Big Gay Dance Party), UC Santa Cruz (Prometheus and I Dream of Chang and Eng). At Northwestern: 4:48 Psychosis by Sarah Kane, Hit The Wall by Ike Holter, Big Love by Charles Mee, and Go Dog Go based on the book by P.D. Eastman. Areas of interest include experimental, immersive, movement-based and/or dance theatre, and theatre which examines LGBTQIA issues.

About The Prop Thtr

Prop Thtr strives to redefine what theatre is for the 21st century. Prop Thtr produces and incubates new work, which includes new plays, devised work, director-driven re-imaginings of classics, adaptations, and other alternative forms. Prop Thtr works with makers of all ages, races, gender identities, abilities, and backgrounds. In the spirit of Chicago storefront theatre, Prop Thtr is committed to ongoing relationships with individuals and organizations that create work in diverse and inclusive spaces. We break open how we make, what we are making, and who is making.





