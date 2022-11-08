Porchlight's RENT Announces Additional Performances; Now Closing December 11

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced the extension of its production of the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, RENT, with music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, through Sunday, Dec. 11. Porchlight's production, now playing at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., is directed by Adrian Abel Azevedo, music directed by Dr. Michael McBride and choreographed by Laura Savage.

The performance schedule is Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with weekday matinees Thursday, Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17 at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25 at 3:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m. There are Post-Show Discussions scheduled Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1:30 p.m. and Open Caption performances Saturday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3:30 p.m. Subscriptions to Porchlight's 28th season are now on sale and may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 773.777.9884 or by visiting PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. Single tickets for RENT start at $25 and are now on sale.

Over the last 25 years, RENT, a Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical based loosely on the 1896 Italian opera La Boheme by Giacomo Puccini, has become a cultural phenomenon with millions of fans around the world. Porchlight's production celebrates this legacy and adds a new page to the story of a year in the life of a diverse group of artists struggling to survive and create in Lower Manhattan's East Village under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. In the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City at the end of the millennium, these friends are determined to follow their dreams without selling out.

The cast for RENT includes Bridget Adams-King (ensemble/Maureen US); Wesly Anthony Clergé (swing/Collins US); Naphtali Curry (ensemble/Benny US); Leah Davis (ensemble/Joanne US); Caitlin Dobbins (swing); Lucy Godínez (Maureen Johnson); Nick Johnson (swing/US Angel); Chris Khoshaba (ensemble); Nik Kmiecik (ensemble/US Mark); Teressa LaGamba (Joanne Jefferson); Eric Lewis (Tom Collins); David Moreland (Mark Cohen); Ziare Paul-Emile (Swing/Mimi US); Alix Rhode (Mimi Marquez); Abraham Shaw (Benjamin "Benny" Coffin III); Josh Pablo Szabo (Angel Dumott Schunard); TJ Tapp (dance captain/ensemble); Brennan Urbi (ensemble/US Roger) and Shraga D. Wasserman (Roger Davis).

The RENT band includes Dr. Michael McBride (conductor/keyboard); Jacob Levi Walsh (guitar 1), Cesar Romero (guitar 2), Marcel Bonfim (bass) and Lior Shragg (drums).

The RENT production team includes Adrian Abel Azevedo (director); Laura Savage (choreographer); Dr. Michael McBride (music director/conductor); Frankie Leo Bennett (assistant director, producing artistic associate); Isaiah Silvia-Chandley (assistant choreographer); Kirsten Baity (intimacy designer); Ann Davis (scenic designer); Gregory Graham (costume designer); Maggie Fullilove-Nugent (lighting designer); Josiah Croegaert (associate lighting designer); Matthew R. Chase (sound designer); Smooch Medina (production designer); Rowan Doe (properties designer); Wilhelm Peters (production stage manager); Andrea Enger (assistant stage manager); Kevin Vilchez (assistant stage manager); Johnnie Schleyer (scenic supervisor); Rachel West (lighting supervisor); David Sabbagh (audio assistant); Deborah Blumenthal (dramaturg); Majel Cuza (production manager); Alex Rhyan (production & operations director) and Michael Weber (artistic director).