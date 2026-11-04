PlayMakers Laboratory Will Present THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION in Chicago

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PlayMakers Laboratory will present That's Weird, Grandma: A Holiday Celebration!, playing five performances only December 4 – 13, 2026 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently on sale at www.playmakerslab.org.

Directed by Executive Program Director Brandon Cloyd, the cast includes Company Members Jen Allman, Noah Appelbaum, Lola Fratto, Ruby Gibson, Sonia Goldberg, Maddy Grady, Indira Gutiérrez Marrero, Barry Irving, Sam Nieves, Brad Stevens and Lexy Weixel.

That's Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PML's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories – from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change, along with holiday-inspired sketches – all resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people.

Production team: Jen Allman (Assistant Director), Lex Turner (Stage Manager).

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday December 4 at 7 pm

Saturday December 5 at 2 pm

Sunday December 6 at 2 pm

Saturday December 12 at 2 pm

Sunday December 13 at 2 pm

Ticket Prices: $26.50 adults; $16.50 youth aged (4 – 15). Free for children 3 and under. Tickets are currently on sale at www.playmakerslab.org. *Ticket prices include a $1.50 processing fee

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Brandon Cloyd joined PlayMakers Laboratory in 2007 and has been deeply involved in many facets of the company ever since. Prior to joining PML, Brandon graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and a minor in Business Institutions. Brandon has held many roles in PlayMakers Laboratory before becoming the company's Program Director in September 2017. He served with PML as an actor, teaching artist, lead teacher, a member of Teacher Corps, as well as directing shows for schools and public performances of That's Weird, Grandma. Outside of PML, he worked as the Associate Director of Camp Echo, where he spent 13 summers managing campers and staff at a co-ed sleep away camp in Upstate New York. Brandon has worked with other theatre companies including Urban Theatre Company, American Theater Company, Filament Theatre, InGen Productions, ACLE's Teatrino in Italy and a founding director with Purple Crayon Players at Northwestern University. Brandon is also a former board member for the League of Chicago Theatres.

ABOUT PLAYMAKERS LABORATORY

For 29 years, PlayMakers Laboratory has served Chicago Public School students by providing a creative writing residency program aimed primarily at elementary schools. Our company of over 60 teaching artists utilize creative drama and storytelling to promote literacy and self-esteem during our in-school residencies and park district programming. Each year, our programs serve more than 4,000 young people across Chicago. In our six-week writing residencies, a whopping 88% of students improve writing scores by at least one level over the course of our residencies. Plus, 100% of classroom teachers report that our program supports their student's writing and improves confidence and self-esteem.



Photo Credit: Kate Smith.

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