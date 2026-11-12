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Photos: WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID at Greenhouse Theater Center

The production runs through November 29 with Laura Fudacz, Olivia Kaye Da Silva, and Molly Soczka.

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WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID by Sarah Treem will run from November 12 through November 29 at the Greenhouse Theater Center's Up Main Stage. Get a first look at photos!

The cast for WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID features Laura Fudacz (Agnes), Olivia Kaye Da Silva (Mary Anne), Molly Soczka (Penny), Danah M. Montgomery (Hannah), and Tommy Martin (Paul). Also joining the cast as understudies are Abbie Brenner, Nicole Renée Stocks, and Jacob Lopez.

JK Entertainment's production of WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID is directed by Lisa Pivaronas with intimacy coordination by Amy Hammond, costume design by Jamie Kendall, prop design by Kathi Campbell, wig design by Julia Guardado, set and lighting design by Rick Keeley, and sound design by Michael Incardone.

Set in 1972, Agnes runs a bed-and-breakfast turned sanctuary for women escaping abuse. When her latest runaway, Mary Anne, begins to bond with her daughter Penny, Agnes must confront the changing expectations of the women she has dedicated her life to helping and reckon with the possibility that protecting someone and empowering them are not always the same thing. As the characters navigate their individual traumas, they form unexpected bonds, challenging societal norms and confronting their fears. WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID is a moving and fiercely intimate play about survival, sisterhood, feminism, and the courage it takes to imagine a different future.

Photo credit: Jennifer Heim

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