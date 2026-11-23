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You can now get a first look at photos and videos of The Goodman’s 49th annual production of A Christmas Carol, directed by BOLD Artistic Producer Malkia Stampley with Tim Hopper starring as Ebenezer Scrooge, leading a 34-member company. A Christmas Carol runs through December 31 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre.

On Christmas Eve, The Goodman reaches beyond the stage in partnership with WBEZ 91.5 FM, Chicago’s NPR news station, airing A Christmas Carol—An Audio Play once again. Co-adapted and directed by Jessica Thebus, the play was recorded for audio consumption in 2020, when stages were darkened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voiced by Larry Yando as Scrooge and an all-Chicago cast of 19, featuring the show’s signature soundscape. A Christmas Carol—An Audio Play airs on Thursday, December 24 from 2 – 3:30pm CT on WBEZ 91.5 FM.

A Christmas Carol follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly businessman whose encounters with three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him to reconsider his past, present, and future.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 5 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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