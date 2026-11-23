"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos & Video: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Goodman
A Christmas Carol runs through December 31 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre.
You can now get a first look at photos and videos of The Goodman’s 49th annual production of A Christmas Carol, directed by BOLD Artistic Producer Malkia Stampley with Tim Hopper starring as Ebenezer Scrooge, leading a 34-member company. A Christmas Carol runs through December 31 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre.
On Christmas Eve, The Goodman reaches beyond the stage in partnership with WBEZ 91.5 FM, Chicago’s NPR news station, airing A Christmas Carol—An Audio Play once again. Co-adapted and directed by Jessica Thebus, the play was recorded for audio consumption in 2020, when stages were darkened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voiced by Larry Yando as Scrooge and an all-Chicago cast of 19, featuring the show’s signature soundscape. A Christmas Carol—An Audio Play airs on Thursday, December 24 from 2 – 3:30pm CT on WBEZ 91.5 FM.
A Christmas Carol follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly businessman whose encounters with three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him to reconsider his past, present, and future.
Photo credit: Hugo Hentoff, Boris Martin
Sanjana Suraj, Ella Boparai, Jon Hudson Odom, Viva Boresi, Henry Lombardo, Helen Joo Lee, Austin Hartung, Sól Fuller
Tim Hopper, Gavin Lawrence
Lachrisa Grandberry, Tim Hopper
(foreground, L-R) Robert Schleifer, Penelope Walker. (background, L-R) Sanjana Suraj, Viva Boresi, Arash Fakhrabadi, Austin Tichenor, Anne Sheridan Smith, Anthony Irons
Tim Hopper, Jon Hudson Odom
(foreground, L-R) Henry Lombardo, Sanjana Suraj, Viva Boresi, Jon Hudson Odom. (background, L-R) Benjamin Heppner, Elleon Dobias, Tatiana Bustamante, Chris Khoshaba
(foreground, L-R) Viva Boresi, Ella Boparai, Austin Hartung, Tim Hopper, Sanjana Suraj, Henry Lombardo, Sól Fuller. (background, L-R) Joryhebel Ginorio, Chris Khoshaba, Helen Joo Lee, Jon Hudson Odom, Arash Fakhrabadi, Robert Schleifer, Penelope Walker
Tatiana Bustamante, Arash Fakhrabadi, Tim Hopper
Penelope Walker, Anthony Irons, Austin Tichenor, Jyreika Guest, Amira Danan, Tim Hopper, Greg Hirte, Elleon Dobias, Benjamin Heppner, Tatiana Bustamante, Brian Goodwin
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